Amouranth disputes “loneliness epidemic” claim as AI counterpart makes $34K in 24 hrs

OnlyFans model Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has revealed the massive revenue her AI counterpart made in its first day despite claims that it’s causing a “loneliness epidemic.”

Kick streamer Amouranth kicked off 2024 with a bang, announcing a new AI version of herself capable of “advanced roleplaying” and even creating custom clips for subscribers.

The new AI, which Amouranth says is based on her personality and evolves as users chat with it, can interpret and experience any pictures, audio, or video sent to it.

Despite the expensive pricing with the “Friends with Benefits” and “Boyfriend” tiers costing up to $200 a month, Siragusa’s AI is already generating revenue – but some users are worried about what this means for the future.

Amouranth’s advanced AI makes thousands despite “loneliness epidemic” concerns

In a post on X, Amouranth revealed on her personal account that her influencer AI has already generated some serious revenue.

According to the OF model, in just 24 hours and with a single tweet announcing the AI, she was able to make $34,000 through subscriptions.

On average, users spent $20 on the AI so far, with a large portion of chatters not even following the account, clearly just wanting to test the waters of this new technology.

Addressing concerns that her AI will do more harm than good, Amouranth took aim at those blaming her for causing an epidemic of loneliness.

“A lot of people are saying this type of thing is the cause loneliness epidemic — I disagree,” she shot back. “This doesn’t cause loneliness — it’s probably closer to being therapeutic. It’s what people reach for to refrain from feeling alone.”

The Kick star even suggested that she plans to keep advancing her AI until its behavior is indistinguishable from a human’s.

“An AI that passes the Turing test is part of the solution, not the problem.”

This move comes just one month after the OnlyFans model revealed her goal to overtake Bill Gates in land owned with a huge $17M project.