Amouranth launches AI capable of “advanced roleplaying” and creating custom clips

OnlyFans model and Twitch sensation Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has launched a new AI influencer based on her personality – and it can even generate custom videos.

Amouranth has been quick to adapt to the world of AI, having created her own custom chatbot in the past before the company behind it went dark when its CEO was arrested for attempted arson.

Now, she’s back with a special new AI influencer version of herself, which has some highly advanced capabilities such as the ability to engage in endless roleplay scenarios and create content.

On January 2, Amouranth revealed her AI companion to the world in a collaboration with OnlyFans rival Fansly.

Amouranth reveals AI influencer based on her personality

In a post on X, Amouranth discussed her new AI, explaining how it was modeled after her personality, but stressed that this isn’t a standard chatbot.

“She’s based on my personality and has full autonomy and can remember what you tell in her,” the Kick star explained.

Furthermore, the AI evolves as users chat with it and has the power to create content such as videos, photos and even voice clips.

The AI’s page on Fansly goes into more detail about how it works to create a realistic experience for subscribers.

“While chatting, I’m able to interpret and experience any pictures, audio, or video you send me, or links you share with me, and I can engage in endless roleplay scenarios,” the AI Amouranth says. “I do all of this in a completely human-like way and constantly improve myself to be the best companion I can be for you.”

For those wanting to try out the AI companion, however, you may want to prepare your wallet accordingly. There are different subscription tiers with the “Friends with Benefits” tier costing $99.99, while the “Boyfriend” tier is listed at $199.99 – and that’s with a 50% off deal for the first month.

Fansly Amouranth’s new AI will cost fans quite a bit for the full experience.

This new AI has been in the works for a while. In an interview with Dexerto last year, Amouranth expressed how “wonderful” it would be to combine her content with AI.

“There are so many concepts out there that are just really hard to pull off in person with real people. If the computer can do it, that’s great. There are so many possibilities,” she said.

Amouranth isn’t the first streamer to let AI create content either. Late in 2023, Twitch star Susu announced a special AI bot to let fans generate “hot” photos of her.

We’ll have to see how these two AIs compare in the weeks ahead and what Siragusa has in store next as she continues to make bank from her spicy content.