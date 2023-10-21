Amouranth offers free OnlyFans subscriptions to fans who photograph her billboard

Wallet empty and your love for Amouranth unsatisfied? Well luckily for you, the internet celebrity is now offering free OnlyFans subscriptions — all you have to do is photograph a particular billboard.

Kaitlyn Siragusa, better known as ‘Amouranth’ online, is an American influencer and one of the most popular streamers.

Having previously ranked in the Top 20 Twitch streamers by follower count, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Amouranth has also found success making adult content for OnlyFans.

Article continues after ad

And now fans have the chance to access her exclusive content for free, all they need to do is snap a photo of her billboard truck.

Article continues after ad

Posting on Twitter, Amouranth challenged fans to find the truck by writing, “If you reply with a [picture] of my billboard truck I’ll give you FREE [OnlyFans].”

She also offered a helpful tip to those keen to compete so that they would be able to find the billboard; “This is around TwitchCon, on the Las Vegas strip.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Sure enough, many were excited at the opportunity to get some free content, with one person simply writing, “Hello and let’s go.”

Amouranth’s replies were quickly filled with sexual advances and confessions of love. There were also those attempting to beat the game by simply screenshotting the video Amouranth had provided herself. Though it should be noted, this doesn’t seem to be garnering them any reward.

Article continues after ad

One viewer chose not to participate and instead went against the crowd and said, “If I run into this truck, I will be a gentleman and give way.”

Article continues after ad

It is unknown yet whether anyone has successfully won a free subscription. Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.