Amouranth explains why she hasn’t been offered a contract from Twitch or YouTube

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa revealed why she believes Twitch and YouTube haven’t offered her an exclusive contract yet, despite being the top female streamer in the world.

Amouranth is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch and one of the largest female content creators in general, boasting millions of followers across YouTube, Instagram, OnlyFans and more.

Her rise to online superstardom has not been without controversy, however, with Siragusa finding herself in trouble on Twitch thanks to her participation in the ‘hot tub meta,’ as well as some subject matter that resulted in quite a few bans.

Nonetheless, throughout 2022, she’s emerged as the dominant force in female streaming, getting more views than the likes of Pokimane and Valkyrae. Despite these successes, she still has yet to be offered a contract even as her fellow streamers collect the bag.

Article continues after ad

Amouranth hasn’t received an exclusive Twitch contract… yet

During an interview with ‘FullSquadGaming,’ Amouranth revealed that although she has been offered contracts for sites that rival OnlyFans, she’s yet to get anything from Twitch or YouTube.

“I think it’s a mixture of being a little not brand-friendly,” she theorized. “YouTube also seems to be catering towards streamers that are hosting big events and stuff. I’ve only dabbled in that with Streamer Royale earlier this year.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Streamer Royale was a successful Wipeout-style event featuring plenty of Twitch’s top talent competing in a series of games.

While Amouranth has teased future events, she’s yet to proceed ahead with any new spectacles so far – something she believes has kept her from getting an offer.

Article continues after ad

“I’m not quite there yet I think, for what they’re looking for,” she explained. “But who knows what will happen in the future.”

We’ll have to see what ends up happening with Amouranth and if a site decides to offer her big bucks for platform exclusivity. With the streamer no longer “forced” to do hot tub streams following a split from her husband, it’s possible that her brand will become a lot safer for sites to make her an offer.