Amouranth’s Streamer Royale: How to watch, participants & more

Twitch streamer MoistCr1TiKal has been revealed as the very first challenger in Amouranth’s upcoming show Streamer Royale and there should be many more big names on the way.

As well as having several other upcoming projects planned, content creator Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa sent fans wild after announcing that she was the lead producer of an upcoming show called Streamer Royale.

The upcoming contest promises to throw some of the streaming community’s most famous faces together and battle it out for glory. However, just which streamers would be making an appearance was unknown.

Now, streamer Charlie ‘Moistcr1tikal’ White Jr has been announced as the show’s first participant and there are still plenty more to come.

Amouranth Streamer Royale participants

Amouranth was first announced as the lead producer for Streamer Royale on April 16. However, there have been very few updates from the show’s official Twitter page since then, with only the promise that it would be “the event of the Summer.”

Now, Twitch streamer Moistcr1tikal has been revealed as one of the first participants in the upcoming show, but it’s still not clear what exactly he’ll have to do in the competition.

In a tweet posted on April 23, Streamer Royale stated: “The first challenger appears! Moistcr1tikal is ready for glory in the Streamer Royale! Will he be our first ever champion?”

The first challenger appears! @MoistCr1TiKaL is ready for glory in the Streamer Royale! 🔥 Will he be our first ever champion??? 😱 Find out on May 28th! pic.twitter.com/KraGBirVBM — Streamer Royale (@Streamer_Royale) April 23, 2022

Streamer Royale: How To Watch

Fans can catch Moist’s appearance in Streamer Royale on May 28 via Amouranth’s Twitch channel.

We might still be waiting to hear the full list of participants who will be appearing in Streamer Royale. Yet, the show has promised that more streamers will be revealed in the weeks to come.

Just exactly who Moist will be going head-to-head against and what’s in store for them is yet to be revealed. Although, we’ll make sure to keep you up to speed with any updates.