Amouranth is the only female streamer in Twitch’s top 100 as Pokimane takes break

While it’s not a secret that male streamers have always dominated the Twitch platform in terms of viewers, for the first time in a long time, there is only one solitary female streamer in the top 100, as of October 2022.

There are a number of ways to measure popularity on Twitch, and none of them are wrong. You could assess streamers based on who has the most followers, highest average viewership, or most subscribers. But perhaps the most reflective statistic is hours watched.

This simply tallies up all the time spent by individual viewers watching a channel. This means it is not swayed by super high peaks in viewership, lots of gifted subs, or follow bots, which can skew the other metrics.

Of course, hours watched is a statistic closely linked to hours streamed, and this is a big reason why Amouranth is now the sole female representative in Twitch’s top 100.

Twitch’s top 100 streamers

In October 2022, Brazilian streamer Gaules was the most-watched broadcaster on Twitch based on hours watched, thanks to his popular co-streams of the CS:GO Major in Rio.

He was joined by top 10 debutant Nix, a Russian Dota2 streamer, who had big spikes in viewership in October.

Looking at the chart for women, Amouranth comes out on top, followed by Vtuber Shylily, with Valorant streamer Kydae in third.

According to the data from Rainmaker.gg, StreamElements’ analytics partner, Amouranth was the only woman in the top 100 most-watched streamers overall.

Amouranth a beacon for female streamers on Twitch

There are number of reasons that Amouranth alone was in the top 100. A big one of course being that Pokimane, who typically also features in the top 100, has not streamed very much at all in October, after committing to a break from her regular schedule.

Amouranth’s high viewership was not totally in ideal circumstances though, as controversy surrounding her relationship with her husband spilled out into the public, accusing him of being abusive and controlling of her career.

Amouranth appears to have come out on the other side of that situation, and for the better, returning to her regular content but at her own pace, and presumably without the controlling figure in the background.