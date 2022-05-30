Amouranth teases more Twitch events after StreamerRoyale success

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is officially teasing more big events featuring big names on the platform following the success of her show StreamerRoyale.

On May 28, numerous Twitch content creators competed in Amouranth’s Wipeout-esque game show StreamerRoyale. The starstudded event featured MoistCr1TiKaL, LilyPichu, JustaMinx, Alinity and CodeMiko just to name a few.

Amouranth even made good on her promise to fly competitors to the event in a private jet while serving as their own personal stewardess for the trip.

In the end, Meowri ended up emerging victorious as queen of the competition, but it seems like there will be more events coming in the future following its popularity.

Amouranth hints at another StreamerRoyale event

Following the event, Amouranth teased future competitions on Twitter, seemingly indicating that this wouldn’t be the last we see of StreamerRoyale.

“Should I do more events and type in all caps?” she asked fans, causing them to voice their support for more head-to-head streamer match-ups.

Viewers weren’t the only ones pleased with the event. Its competitors and other big names also voiced support for Amouranth.

“Bro I’m so glad I came out to the Streamer Royale. This was the best creator experience I’ve ever had. I felt like I was in high school again,” PeachJars commented.

“Had an absolute blast at the streamer royale!! Thank you Amouranth for having me!” praised CodeMiko.

Even cosplayer Jessica Nigri was thrilled with the event writing, “I’m so f**king proud of you Amouranth. The StreamerRoyale was such an amazing event and you and everyone who participated absolutely killed it.”

It’s not clear when a future event will be, but judging by the success of the first, we likely won’t have long to wait for Amouranth to reveal some details.