Amouranth soars past Pokimane and Valkyrae as most-watched female streamer

Michael Gwilliam . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

Twitch icon Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa dominated as the most-watched female streamer so far in 2022 with millions of more hours watched than rivals Pokimane and Valkyrae.

Amouranth continues to reign supreme as queen of the female streamers so far this year. Through hot tub streams and new plastic ball metas, the OF content creator has become a tour de force on Twitch.

According to stats provided by StreamHatchet, Siragusa streamed the same amount of hours as French Canadian Twitch icon Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, which pushed her to the top of the female streamer rankings.

To make this even more impressive, the totals include streamers on both YouTube and Facebook gaming, in which Amouranth soared past the opposition and it’s not even close.

Streamhatchet 2022 q2 report Amouranth has topped the charts for most-watched female streamer.

Breaking down Amouranth’s stream performance

In total for Q2 2022, Amouranth had 8.2M hours of content watched from her streams – miles ahead of Pokimane with 4.5M.

On YouTube, 100T co-owner Valkyrae had 4.3M hours watched – 2 million less than VTuber Miko Ch.

To add to the amusement regarding Amouranth’s top placement is the fact that she has admitted to watching movies on Netflix or other checking in on other streamers while live.

Twitch/Pokimane Pokimane is ranked second for most-watched female streamers.

With Pokimane now on a Twitch hiatus and Amouranth continuing to be a content workhorse, it’s unlikely that anyone will be able to step up and dethrone her from top of the female streamer podium.

However, as impressive as Amouranth’s placement is, when accounting for male streamers, Amouranth sits at 56th overall, showing that there is still a sizable gap between the two genders.

The question now is: will Amouranth grow even more and surpass even more streamers on her way to the upper echelon of content creators? Only time will tell. Until then, it’s clear that her reign as the top female streamer remains unmatched.