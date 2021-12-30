Amouranth crowned Twitch’s top female star after year of hot tubs, ASMR, and bans

All hail the queen of Twitch ⁠— Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has clinched her spot atop the Amazon-owned streaming platform with a whopping 3.8k hours live in 2021 across Just Chatting, ASMR, and hot tub categories.

This year saw a monstrous rise in the popularity of variety Twitch broadcasts across categories like Just Chatting, ASMR, and newly-founded Hot Tubs & Pools.

At the forefront of all these streams was one person: Amouranth. The 28-year-old has unlocked the recipe to Twitch stardom, and Siragusa’s mastery of the streaming fandom has seen her rocket straight into the platform’s number one spot for female content creators across the calendar year.

This year, 38.4m hours were spent watching Amouranth.

That puts her 17.6m hours ahead of Saddummy in second place, and 18m ahead of last year’s reigning queen, Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, who falls to third place.

Siragusa ends the year atop the Amazon-owned platform, but it was most definitely a rollercoaster year for the popular and controversial variety streamer.

This year saw Amouranth lose advertising on her Twitch channel indefinitely after she spearheaded the controversial hot tub meta, and later cop an actual suspension from the website for the same streams. She was also whacked with two bans earlier in the year too, both for accidental nudity.

Off the purple-branded site, Siragusa has been building a real estate empire. Using her Twitch earnings, Amouranth scooped up a gas station ⁠— yes, the whole thing ⁠— and added a 7-Eleven to her portfolio too.

More recently, the 28-year-old inked a rich deal with PlayBoy’s new Centerfold website, which is brewing to be a major rival to the popular OnlyFans juggernaut.

While Amouranth dominated the platform’s top spot by a margin, and still reigns supreme, the rest of Twitch’s female creators were a fair bit closer.

Outside the top three, IamCristnini (14.9m hours watched) and Jinny (13.9m) rounded out the top five, according to StreamsCharts. Turkish star Pqueen, who faced a battle with doxxers earlier this year, moved up into eighth place. 100 Thieves duo Fuslie and Kyedae make up the top 10’s newest faces, after both enjoyed major breakout years.

Here are Twitch’s top ten female stars:

Amouranth ⁠— 38.34m (hours watched)

Saddummy ⁠— 20.8m

Pokimane ⁠— 20.5m

IamCristnini ⁠— 14.99m

Jinnytty ⁠— 13.95m

39daph ⁠— 12m

Fuslie ⁠— 11.96m

Pqueen ⁠— 11.19m

Kyedae ⁠— 10.93m

itsHafu ⁠— 10.8m

As for the platform as a whole, Amouranth ranked 33th on Twitch. Saddummy, meanwhile, came in at 85th. xQc topped the site with 261m hours watched.