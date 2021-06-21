Amouranth hits back at ASMR criticism after her Twitch ban: “It’s enormously ironic”

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has hit back at criticism that her controversial ASMR Twitch streams create “creepers” that harass and plague other female creators, claiming that it’s “enormously ironic.”

Amouranth’s latest Twitch ban resulted from her controversial ASMR streams, which have been subject to widespread criticism from viewers and content creators alike, including Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar, and Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys.

However, the biggest concern has been that such streams could create a flow-on effect where creepy viewers who only watch that kind of content move on to other female content creators on the platform and harass them.

Amouranth refuted those claims, and now she’s doubled-down on her stance and slammed people who hold that view for being “enormously ironic” for glossing over the issue and blaming it on things that “have no basis.”

“I will always find it enormously ironic that the generation that fought “violent video games don’t cause an uptick in gun/violent crimes” instantly turn tail and succumb to a bad take like ‘hot tub/ASMR girls literally create creepers that plague other girl creators!'” she said.

“I always wondered how ‘think of the children’ and other slap-a-bandaid solutions came about. Why do people try and gloss over systemic issues by blaming causes that have no basis in reality?

“Zoomers and millennials are more alike with boomers than we thought!”

“It turns out popular narratives, and finger-pointing flows like water – the path of least resistance. Spontaneous genesis is back, baby,” she added.

For those unfamiliar with the term, it’s a tongue-in-cheek reference to a dated idea that living creatures could emerge from nonliving matter, such as fleas from dust or maggots from carcasses.

In other words, she’s calling people dumb.

People had mixed reactions to her comments. Some supported her view, insisting that creepy viewers existed long before the hot tub meta and ASMR meta.

Others believe it’s a “huge scapegoat” that takes away from the real issue at hand – that Twitch is a platform that children use, and it’s not the place for anything that has some semblance to sexual content.

In their view, although Amouranth’s streams didn’t give birth to the existence of creepy viewers, they believe her streams have made it “far, far worse.”