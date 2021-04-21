Amouranth claims hot tub streams are “damaging” Twitch's ad revenue - Dexerto

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa shared quite the spicy take about how the hot tub stream meta dominating the platform could end up causing more hard than good in the long run.

The advent of Twitch’s hot tub meta has proven to be quite controversial, with major streamers such as Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel calling it the “most pathetic” thing on the site. But it’s hard to argue with its results.

As we’ve documented, many streamers partaking in the new phenomenon have seen incredible growth in the last several months including big names such as Indiefoxx, Faith, and even Amouranth.

Now, the most popular female streamer on Twitch is claiming that the hot tub meta could end up actually costing the Amazon-owned platform money.

During an April 20 broadcast, Amouranth was engaging in a hot tub stream while sitting on a banana float when she explained her position.

“Just because you don’t like it doesn’t mean Twitch doesn’t like it,” she said, referring to the meta. “However, I will agree that long term, it’s probably damaging for Twitch’s ad revenue.”

Unfortunately, she didn’t elaborate on this point, but given how many have linked the hot tub bikini broadcasts to being sexual content, it’s possible that some advertisers may not want to show their products on those broadcasts.

That said, Amouranth doesn’t seem too concerned. “If they allow it, they allow it,” she shrugged.

Despite its controversy, there is nothing in Twitch’s rules forbidding streamers from wearing bikinis while engaging in Just Chatting content. Some consider this to be a bit of a loophole with streamers using Twitch as a way to advertise their more adult-themed streams on other platforms.

“It’s their choice,” Siragusa concluded with a smirk. “It is what it is.”

It will be interesting to see if Amouranth’s prediction ends up coming true and Twitch ends up missing out on some ad revenue because of these types of streams. However, as some have noted, with Trojan and beer ads being run on the site, it’s unlikely that Twitch will face any such predicament any time soon.