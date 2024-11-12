Kai Cenat sets Streamer Awards record with 5 nominations

Twitch star Kai Cenat has made Streamer Awards history with a record-breaking 5 nominations, including one for Streamer of the Year.

Kai Cenat is undoubtedly one of the most popular content creators today. Known for his marathon streams and massive collaborations with celebrities like Tyla, Kevin Hart, and John Cena, he consistently sets new records.

On November 11, Cenat live-reacted to QTCinderella’s Twitch stream, where she announced the nominees for the 2024 Streamer Awards. He was thrilled to learn that his ongoing Mafiathon 2 had been nominated for Best Marathon Stream. “Nominated currently! Oh my god!” he shouted.

QTCinderella then praised the 22-year-old for receiving five nominations. “The last nominee for Streamer of the Year, a fifth one to wrap out our show,” she revealed. “It’s the first time on the show that anybody has been nominated in five categories with an extraordinary year, and the nominee is Kai Cenat!”

He has been nominated for Streamer of the Year, Best Marathon Stream (Mafiathon 2), Best Streamed Collab (Kevin Hart x Druski), Best Just Chatting Streamer, and Gamer of the Year.

“No! What, five?!” Cenat exclaimed in disbelief after hearing his name, jumping out of his chair. “Five categories! Five categories!” he said repeatedly.

Fans quickly took to social media to celebrate the nominations, with many expressing their support. “This alone shows why he deserves Streamer of the year over anyone!” one person wrote,

“Deserved after what he’s been doing. He changed the streaming community like crazy and set the bar higher and higher,” another said. “He is the best streamer on earth so not surprised,” a third added.

This comes after Kai Cenat broke yet another record, reclaiming his spot as the most subscribed Twitch streamer on the platform, surpassing Ironmouse to solidify his place at the top once again.