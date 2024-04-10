How to complete Bloody Finger Hunter Yura’s quest in Elden Ring

Bloody Finger Hunter Yura is an NPC you will find very early in Elden Ring. Here is how to complete his questline in the game and access all rewards.

Blood Finger Hunter Yura, as his name suggests, is driven by the single goal of hunting down and defeating all the Bloody Finger members in the Lands Between. He also possesses knowledge about the Dragon Cult and will warn you about Flying Dragon Agheel in Agheel Lake when you first meet him, he’ll even help you if you choose to ignore his safe advice.

His quest involves you meeting Yura at different parts of the Lands Between and helping him take down three major Bloody Finger members. Completing this quest successfully in the game will reward you with multiple weapons, one Ash of War, a powerful Crystal Tear, and a powerful Katana known as the Nagakiba – his sword.

Elden Ring: How to complete Bloody Finger Hunter Yura questline

The quest for Bloody Finger Hunter Yura is easy but takes time. Here is all you need to do to complete his questline:

Step 1: Speak with Yura in Limgrave

FromSoftware Yura is initially found in Limgrave.

You will find Yura for the first time under an archway, to the left of Agheel Lake South Site of Grace. Once you speak to him, he will warn you about the dragon Flying Dragon Agheel. Exhaust his dialogue completely at first.

Defeating Agheel is optional, but you need to defeat a different enemy to proceed with his questline.

Step 2: Defeat Bloody Finger Nerijus

FromSoftware Location of Bloody Finger Nerijus.

After speaking to Yura, make your way to Agheel Lake. Here you will notice a pathway that extends beyond the lake as shown in the image above. If you take that pathway, Nerijus will invade you towards the very end.

You can defeat Nerijus as soon as he spawns. However, if you run circles around Nerijus for a short while, Yura will arrive as a summon to assist you. Summoning Yura is not necessary, but defeating Nerijus is a must.

After Nerijus has perished, speak with Yura once again. If you defeated the dragon before fighting Nerijus, you will find Yura in the cave right at the end of the pathway where you got invaded. If you did not defeat Agheel yet, Yura can be found in his original location under the archway from Step 1.

This fight against Nerijus rewards you with the dagger Reduvia.

Step 3: Make your way to Raya Lucaria Academy

FromSoftware Help Yura in Raya Lucaria Academy.

The next step is to make your way to Raya Lucaria Academy. If you want to enter this place, you need to find a special Academy Glintstone Key in Liurnia of the Lakes. Once you get that key, use it to enter Raya Lucaria Academy.

Rest at the Main Academy Gate site of Grace and walk through the magical door in front of you. Make sure you walk through it and not interact with it. Interacting with it will take you to a different location.

Once you walk through it, make your way to the end of the bridge as shown in the image above, and you will see a summon sign. Touch that sign and you will enter a world where Yura will be fighting Bloody Finger Ravenmount Assassin. Help Yura in defeating the enemy and you will be returned to your world.

Speak to Yura once again, who will be standing on the bridge where you interacted with the summon sign. You will also receive a Rune Arc, Furicalling Finger Remedy, Ash of War: Raptor of Mists, and Smithing Stone 5 as a reward for helping Yura.

Step 4: Travel to Altus Plateau

FromSoftware Altus Plateau can be accessed through the Grand Lift of Dectus.

Your next step is to make your way to Altus Plateau. In order to do this, first you need to get hold of the Dectus Medallion. One-half of the medallion can be found in Fort Haight in Limgrave and the second part can be found in Fort Faroth in Caelid.

The one in Forth Haight is easy to grab since the enemies are pretty simple. However, the one in Fort Faroth will be a challenge. From the main entrance of Fort Faroth, take a left, run straight, hit the stairs, and climb up. You will find the Right Half of the Dectus Medallion in the chest. Skip all the enemies in Fort Faroth as if you are low-level, they will one-shot you.

Once you have both parts, interact with the magical gate near the Raya Lucaria Academy Main Gate Site of Grace. Travel till you reach the Grand Lift of Dectus and hoist the medallion. A cutscene will play and you are now at Altus Plateau.

Step 5: Reach the Second Church of Marika

FromSoftware Second Church of Marika is located in Altus Plateau.

Upon reaching Altus Plateau, ride straight until you find the Altus Highway Junction site of Grace. This site of Grace is northeast of the exit from the Grand Lift of Dectus. Just follow the main road you see in front of you and the site of Grace will be unmissable.

From this Site of Grace travel northwest and you will reach the Second Church of Marika.

Step 6: Talk to Yura and defeat Eleonora

FromSoftware Defeat Eleonora and complete Yura’s wish

After you reach the Second Church of Marika, you will notice Yura lying on the ground defeated. After you speak to him, he will die, and drop the Nagakiba.

In the meantime, you will get invaded by Eleonora, Violet Bloody Finger, the original enemy that Yura set out to defeat. Fight against her and you will be rewarded with Eleonora’s Poleblade and Purifying Crystal Tear. This Crystal Tear will come in handy in the fight against Mogh, Lord of Blood.

Step 7: Reach Mountaintops of the Giants

FromSoftware Reach Mountaintops of the Giants to continue Yura questline

Your next step is to reach the Mountaintops of the Giants. In order to do this, you need to defeat Morgott, the Omen King. You can find this boss right outside the Elden Throne in Leyndell, Royal Capital. Once defeated, Melina will hand you the Rold Medallion.

You need to make your way to the Grand Lift of Rold and hoist the medallion to reach the Mountaintops of the Giants. Just be cautious that on your way to the Grand Lift of Rold, you will be ambushed by A Black Blade Kindred. You can defeat him if you are strong enough, or skip him and hit the Grand Lift of Rold site of Grace.

Step 8: Talk to Shabriri

FromSoftware Meeting Shabriri is the final part of Yura’s questline

Upon reaching Mountaintops of the Giants, you will find Yura standing near the Zamor Ruins site of Grace. However, this is just Yura’s body as Shabriri has taken him over. As you speak to him, he will push you towards accepting the Frenzied Flame and the Three Fingers.

Here you can start attacking him, which will make Shabriri aggressive. Defeating Shabriri will reward you with Yura’s full armor set. If you accept Shabriri’s request and go for the Three Fingers Frenzied Flame quest, you will find Yura’s set on the ground in the same place.

