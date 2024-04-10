How to get Nagakiba Katana in Elden Ring

The Nagakiba is a Katana in Elden Ring that you get from completing Bloody Finger Hunter Yura’s quest. Here is everything you need to know about it.

The Katana is one of the various weapon classes that you can use in Elden Ring. There are multiple Katanas like the Uchigatana, Rivers of Blood, Moonveil, and more that you can find while exploring the game. Each of these has dexterity scaling in addition to strength, arcane, or magic, thereby opening up a variety of build options.

One such weapon you can get in Elden Ring is Nagakiba, which is also part of the Katana family. This weapon scales off strength and dexterity and is a lot longer than others in this class. This means you can maintain a good distance from your enemy when using the Nagakiba and thereby use the spacing to your advantage. It’s also a popular choice for those making bleed builds.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

FromSoftware Nagakiba can be obtained in multiple ways.

Elden Ring: How to get Nagakiba Katana

Nagakiba Katana can be obtained as part of Bloody Finger Hunter Yura’s questline. You can get a full breakdown on how to complete the quest in our guide. However, there is a second way to get the weapon if you do not complete the questline.

Following Yura’s questline

If you are following Yura’s questline, here is how you receive the Nagakiba:

Make your way to Altus Plateau and travel to the Second Church of Marika

Interact with a defeated Yura in the middle of the church

Once you exhaust his dialogue, he will die and drop the Nagakiba

When you go to pick up the Nagakiba from Yura’s body, you will also get invaded by Bloody Finger Eleonora, a figure from Yura’s past whom he set out to vanquish. Once you defeat her, you’ll be able to pick up Eleonora’s Poleblade, and the Purifying Crystal Tear.

Article continues after ad

Did not follow Yura’s questline

Yura’s body will eventually be taken over by an entity known as Shabriri, an important figure in the Frenzied Flame questline, who you’ll be able to meet in the Mountaintops of the Giants.

If you didn’t follow Yura’s quest, the Nagakiba can be found in the first location where you were supposed to meet the Bloody Finger Hunter originally. This will be under the archway, to the left of Agheel Lake South Site of Grace.

Article continues after ad

If you did complete Yura’s quest and have no intention of unlocking the Frenzied Flame ending in this playthrough, then you may wish to release your old friend from Shabriri’s control.

Article continues after ad

Elden Ring Uchigatana | Elden Ring Moonveil Katana | How to change your appearance in Elden Ring | How to respec your character | Academy Glintstone Key