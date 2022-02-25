How to beat Flying Dragon Agheel in Elden Ring

Flying Dragon Agheel is an optional boss in Elden Ring that patrols Agheel Lake, so here’s how you can beat this fire-breathing wyvern and claim a dominant victory.

Elden Ring is home to plenty of terrifying bosses, but one of the most intimidating is Flying Dragon Agheel, who prowls the Agheel Lake. Unlike Margit the Fallen Omen, Flying Dragon Agheel is one of the game’s optional bosses, which means Tarnished can choose whether to tackle this gigantic dragon or run for the hills.

However, those who wish to take on this colossal beast and best it in combat will be rewarded for their efforts. Whether you’re looking to claim the Dragon Heart or simply aim to kill every boss in Elden Ring you’ll need to come prepared.

Fortunately, our Flying Dragon Agheel boss guide has everything you need to take down this fire-breathing dragon without taking so much a scratch. So, if you’re having difficulty felling this scaly foe, then look no further.

Flying Dragon Agheel location in Elden Ring

Flying Dragon Agheel is located on the northwestern island in Agheel Lake. Once you approach the sacrificial pyre, this mighty dragon will swoop down from the skies above and begin scouring its surroundings in search of prey.

NPC support

You can summon Bloody Finger Hunter Yura to aid you in this tough battle. First, speak to him in the ravine after you get invaded by Bloody Finger Nerijus. He’ll then warn you about Agheel and advise you to avoid the dragon.

His gold summon sign can then be found as you approach the area where Agheel swoops down. It’s worth summoning Yura, even if it’s just to be used as a distraction. Remember, Agheel will receive a health and damage buff if Yura is summoned.

How to beat Flying Dragon Agheel

After Flying Dragon Agheel has landed, the dragon will stand idle for a few seconds, giving you a brief chance to weave in some heavy-hitting attacks.

Due to the sheer size of this boss, we recommend using the Spectral Steed Whistle to summon your mount. The added mobility from your horse will enable you to safely avoid Flying Dragon Agheel colossal stomps and claw swipes, giving you opportunities to dart in and out of combat.

Simply ride up to Agheel’s legs and wings and begin hitting them with your weapon, constantly ensuring you circle around him. By staying directly behind this mighty dragon, you’ll be able to avoid the majority of his attacks.

When you’ve done enough damage, Agheel will topple over. During this brief period, you’ll want to make your way over to its head and dismount to deliver a high-damage hit. After doing this, remount and continue to chip away at the dragon’s legs/wings until the beast’s healthbar reaches zero.

It’s important to note that Agheel’s tail cannot be severed, so Dark Souls fans looking to fashion a weapon out of this body part are best avoiding this particular limb altogether.

If you’re still struggling to kill Agheel with this method, then you can always use long-range weapons and spells to safely bombard it from afar. Head over to the western shore and use the rubble to avoid any incoming damages, while constantly barraging Agheel with your attacks.

Upon defeating Agheel, you’ll be rewarded with Runes and a Dragon Heart. The Dragon Heart can be traded for draconic Incantations at the Church of Dragon Communion. It’s certainly not a bad reward and with this victory, you’ll be able to pump more levels into your character’s build.

So, there you have it, all the tips and tricks you need to beat the Flying Dragon Agheel in Elden Ring. Make sure you check out our Elden Ring page for all the latest news and guides.

