How to get the Academy Glintstone Key in Elden Ring

The Raya Lucaria Academy is a massive dungeon in Elden Ring, but you’ll need two of the elusive Glintstone Keys to access it and make it all the way through. Here’s where and how to find them.

Inside of the Raya Lucaria Academy — or just “the Academy” for short — players can find multiple bosses, items, and tons of Runes from enemies.

However, to access this area and get through it, you’ll need two of Glintstone Keys, which can be tricky to hunt down all on your own. Here’s where you can find them and where to put them to use.

Where to find the Academy Glintstone Key in Elden Ring

There are two places to find this key, but only one is available at first. You’ll need to use the first key you get to unlock the Academy itself, where you’ll find key number two.

This first is at Liurnia of the Lakes, to the south of the site of grace at the Crystalline Woods. To get it, you’ll need to defeat the boss Glintstone Dragon Smarag as it’s located right behind them.

Once you have the first key you can actually access the Academy, which is where the second key is. This one is found on a corpse in the chandelier of the Church of the Cuckoo’s ceiling.

To get there, you want to go through the broken glass window of the church via the rooftops from the courtyard.

What do to with the Glintstone Key in Elden Ring

Once you have the first Glintstone Key from Smarag, you’ll be able to get inside of the Academy itself. Inside the Academy, you can find the Red Wolf of Radagon and Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon.

These bosses are key to advancing through Elden Ring’s story, so if you want to reach the end of the game you’ll need to fight them eventually.

There you have it – exactly where to find the two Glintstone Keys in Elden Ring.

