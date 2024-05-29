Elden Ring: How to reach Miquella’s Haligtree

With Miquella set to play a large role in the upcoming Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, many players will want to make sure his quest is completed first. Here’s how to reach Miquella’s Haligtree in Elden Ring.

Getting to Miquella’s Haligtree is an endgame quest/region you can visit once you’ve conquered most of the Lands Between. The good news is you can venture to the Haligtree after you become Elden Lord, or before you claim the Elden Ring for yourself.

But be warned, while the Haligtree may have been built to be a sanctuary for the lost and rejected, it’s descended into chaos, much like the rest of the Lands Between. So it takes one tough Tarnished to make it through in one piece.

Article continues after ad

If you’re up for the challenge, then here’s what you need to do. Of course, spoilers exist below, and know that the path toward the Haligtree is a long and complicated one.

Article continues after ad

FromSoftware You’ll find Millicent at the Haligtree after the Altus Plateau.

How to complete the Albinauric quest

The road to the Haligtree begins quite early in Elden Ring while you explore the cliffs around Liurnia of the Lakes. You won’t be going to the Haligtree anytime soon, but the questline is connected to various others.

If you head south from the Folly on the Lake Site of Grace, through the swamp full of gigantic crabs, you’ll soon see a slope that leads to a ruined village. There’s a mini-boss here, and if you’ve been following Nepheli’s quest, you’ll be able to catch up with her and progress this.

Article continues after ad

You’ll see an urn making noises and be prompted to give it a kick. This reveals Albus, an Albinauric who tells you armed men attacked his village. Before dying, he’ll give you half the Haligtree Secret Medallion and ask you to find the “Albinauric Woman.”

From here, head back to the Roundtable Hold to ask Gideon Ofnir about this. Once you arrive, you’ll notice the Hold is dark and different. You’ll then be attacked by Ensha, Ofnir’s silent bodyguard, who’ll try to kill you for the Medallion half. Put him down, loot his treacherous body, and then leave the area before teleporting back.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Once you return, the Roundtable Hold will be back to normal, but Ensha is gone. Ofnir apologizes for Ensha’s attack and claims he was acting independently. It becomes apparent that Ensha and the rest of Ofnir’s men attacked the Albinauric Village, leading to an argument between Ofnir and Nepheli.

Ofnir now has new dialog options, one featuring the Albinauric Woman. He’ll tell you that she fled and now “hides in a cave of west of Laskyar Ruins which jut from the mist-shrouded lake of Liurnia.” First, though, you’ll need to find this hidden area.

Warp to the Scenic Isle Site of Grace in Liurnia of the Lakes and head south to find the Lakeside Crystal Cave. Follow the winding path within, defeat the mini-boss, and you’ll eventually come to an open area where Latenna and her dying wolf are hiding.

Article continues after ad

After a brief conversation where you convince Latenna that you’re not like the Tarnished that attacked her, she’ll agree to accompany you on your journey as a spirit summon. She’ll guide you to the second half of the medallion as long as you help her with her own quest.

Article continues after ad

After this, you’ll be able to summon Latenna in battle. She’s a powerful archer but doesn’t have much health. If you need a summon to do some damage from afar, though, she’s a solid choice.

This is the first part of the path to the Haligtree quest and all you can do at this stage of the game. From here, continue to play through the main quest until you reach the Mountaintop of the Giants. You’ll need to go to this location after you confront King Morgott in Leyndell Royal Capital.

Article continues after ad

From Software Latenna is an excellent ranged Spirit Summon.

Finding the second half of the medallion

Once you arrive at the Mountaintop of the Giants, our advice would be to take down the Fire Giant first. This is optional, but it makes warping around the map easier, and the boss himself is a good indicator for the next few trials you face.

For example, if you’re not strong enough to take out the Fire Giant, then the Haligtree’s gatekeeper, Commander Niall, and the perils of the Haligtree itself will be out of your reach at this stage. Whether you choose to or not, your next destination on the path to the Haligtree is Castle Sol in the Mountain Tops of the Giants, located at the region’s most northern point.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

On your way here, don’t forget to stop at the Apostate Derelict church west of Castle Sol, while avoiding the barrage from the Walking Mausoleum that is. There’s also a Site of Grace here that you can rest at. If you’ve been following Latenna’s questline, this is the final location you reach to conclude it. You’ll notice a large Albinauric woman slumped in the corner; this is who Latenna is trying to find.

Latenna materializes and thanks you for bringing her here. She then decides to remain with you to help you complete your quest and find the Haligtree. From here, enter Castle Sol and take down its incredibly difficult boss, Commander Niall.

Article continues after ad

Once Commander Niall falls, loot the area behind his arena to find the second half of the Haligtree Secret Medallion.

FromSoftware Commander Niall has two Banished Knight bodyguards.

Reaching the Consecrated Snowfield

Now that you have both halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion, it’s time for the next leg of your journey. This time, head back to the Grand Lift of Rold, the same lift you used to enter the Forbidden Lands while following the main quest. You should be able to warp back to a nearby Site of Grace to get there.

Article continues after ad

Once you arrive, combine the medallion in your inventory and approach the lift. You’ll get an option to ‘Hoist medallion,’ but you can scroll across using the d-pad to ‘Hoist secret medallion.’ Select this option and take the lift to a new area.

Article continues after ad

You’ll need to walk through a crypt full of enemies known as the Hidden Path to the Haligtree, but once you make it through there is a Site of Grace you can activate before emerging into the Consecrated Snowfield.

Of course, you can explore this location at your leisure, but to reach the Haligtree, head north until you reach Ordina, Liturgical Town, and rest at the Site of Grace. Be warned, the road is dangerous, and you’ll likely be ambushed by some powerful enemies. Take them out if you like, but nobody will judge you for riding on.

Article continues after ad

Now that you’ve arrived at Ordina, Liturgical Town, there’s a puzzle to complete, and you’re going to need to think tactically to outmaneuver the enemies that lie in wait. First of all, you’re going to need the Sentry Torch item, so check your inventory to make sure you have it on hand. If not, then warp back to the Outer Wall Battleground Site of Grace and buy it from the nearby merchant.

Article continues after ad

Once you’ve got the Sentry Torch equipped or stashed in your offhand, head into the Liturgical Town and locate the Evergaol. Unlike previous Evergaols, this one doesn’t lead to a boss fight; instead, the whole town becomes the Evergaol, and you need to light four lamps while avoiding or taking out some powerful enemies. Once these four lamps are lit, the portal to the Haligtree at the end of town (at the top of the staircase) opens.

Article continues after ad

After you activate the Evergaol, equip the Sentry Torch. This allows you to see the invisible Black Knife Assassins patrolling the town. One assassin is stalking the streets and another is hiding in the snow under the town’s structural supports – who is easier to avoid. Keep the Sentry Torch equipped to see them coming, as they’ll attack suddenly, and their strikes can be deadly.

However, the main threat is from the archers stationed on the rooftops. They can spot you across town, and if they have you in their sights, they’ll hit you with some heavy strikes. There are only four archers, but they can make your life miserable as you climb up to activate the lamps.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

FromSoftware Tarnished need to solve the puzzle in Ordina, Liturgical Town to progress.

Opening the portal to the Haligtree

The first lamp is on street level, but the assassin patrols nearby. Our advice is to take him out and activate the lamp. If you die later, you’ll not need to light the lamp again, so you can focus on the higher-up ones guarded by the archers. You can ignore the assassin after this, but keep the Sentry Torch handy to avoid surprise attacks.

The second lamp is up a ladder and runs the risk of bumping into the assassin patrolling the lower end of town, so keep an eye out and sneak past him if you can. This lamp is located on the edge of town in the west, so once it’s lit, you’ll have little reason to come back here.

Article continues after ad

Now it’s time to turn your attention to the third and fourth lamps, which means engaging in a deadly sniper battle with the archers. The first archer is on a low roof towards the center of town, you can climb the masonry and sneak up on them, knocking them to the ground and finishing them off. Be careful not to attract the attention of another archer on the roof above. If you do, stay out of their line of sight.

Article continues after ad

There’s a ladder adjacent to the main town stairs. With the first archer dead, you can climb this with less risk, climb up, and activate the third lamp. You’ll then need to move across the buildings to reach the fourth and final lamp. The only problem is that doing so is suicide while the other three archers are still alive. You could cast the Unseen Form spell to sneak up on the second and third archers, or you’ll need to take them out by other means.

Article continues after ad

Before climbing across the buildings to activate the fourth lamp, head to the other side of town where the large rectangular building near the portal is. There’s an archer on this high roof who’ll make your life hell if they see you, but you can use the buildings as cover on the street level to take potshots at them. You can then run around to the other side of the building, climb the portal staircase, and fire another volley into the archer while their back is turned.

Article continues after ad

Repeat this process until that archer is dead, this makes life traversing the buildings much easier. You can repeat this process with the archer guarding the path across the buildings, or you could sneak up on them. We engaged them in a sniper battle using the roof just below the third lamp to attack while using the tower as cover.

Article continues after ad

Once the third archer is dead, the path across the buildings is mostly clear. The fourth will fire at you if they spot you, but without the support of the other three, this archer is a lamb to the slaughter. Climb up the ladder and take them out in close combat before activating the fourth and final lamp.

Then, all you’ll need to do is go back to the portal and go through it. Be careful if any of the assassins are still alive, and if you die in the Evergaol, you can always collect your runes in the overworld. It’s also advised to become familiar with the Liturgical Town before activating the Evergaol, especially if you keep dying while trying to light the lamps.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Miquella’s Haligtree is dripping in lore and contains clues to what’s going on in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC lore. There’s also the powerful Malenia to contend with at the end of the area, so be prepared for one of the toughest fights in the game. While you’re prepping for the expansion, check out our thoughts on why you should be excited.