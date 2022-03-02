How to get the Moonveil Katana in Elden Ring

The Moonveil Katana is one of the best weapons in Elden Ring, but it can be rather tricky to find. So, here’s how you can get your hands on this deadly weapon early.

Elden Ring players who are fans of the Katana weapon class will want to add the Moonveil to their collection. Not only does this razor-sharp weapon look incredibly cool, but it also delivers a lot of damage when upgraded. To make matters even better, the Moonveil Katana also comes packed with a lethal Unique Skill.

The Transient Moonlight special attack sees players sheath the Moonveil Katana, before sending out a lightning-fast attack. However, unlike the regular Uchigatana, the Moonveil unleashes a wave of light that can hit distant enemies. This makes it particularly useful when your opponent happens to be on the slippery side.

Whether you wish to add this powerful weapon to your collection or just wish to collect every item in the game, then our Moonveil Katana location guide has you covered.

Moonveil Katana location in Elden Ring

The Moonveil Katana is located in Caelid and is dropped by the optional Magma Wyrm boss that is lurking in the Gael Tunnel. While this location can be located early on in the game, the boss can prove pretty tricky for low-level players, especially since its attacks dish out a lot of damage.

To get to the Moonveil Katana location, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Head through Limgrave , and travel towards the Summonwater Village ruins.

Follow the path until you find the Shack of the Rotting .

Once at the Shack, travel south and continue running until you see two soldiers standing near a campsite.

Either dispatch them or sneak past to enter the cave.

Carefully use the wooden platforms to drop down into the Gael Tunnel.

Once you’ve successfully made it to the bottom of the cave, you’ll be able to rest at the Site of Grace. We recommend doing this, as you’ll encounter a number of soldiers on your path to face the Magma Wyrm.

Simply follow the tunnel and pick up any items along your way. However, before you head through the fog gate, be sure to rest at the second Site of Grace. This can be found by heading directly through the opposite door near the boss room.

After resting at this location, head through the fog wall and begin your fight with the Magma Wyrm. This fiery beast can be a little tricky to deal with, so you may want to level up before you try tackling it.

Of course, if you wish to get the Moonveil Katana early on, you’ll need to kill this beast. Fortunately, we have a few tips.

How to beat Magma Wyrm Elden Ring

In order to successfully beat the Magma Wyrm in Elden Ring, you’ll want to stick close to the beast’s hind legs. Doing so will enable you to avoid the majority of the monster’s fire-based attacks.

Occasionally, the Magma Wyrm will slam down into the ground with its two colossal claws, so be sure to roll towards the tail before it lands. Its claw swipe attack also has a decent amount of range, but can be negated by keeping to the back of the beast’s tail.

Read More: Where to find Gold Scarab talisman in Elden Ring

Constantly circle around the boss and constantly chip away at its health bar until it eventually falls to the ground. During the downed state, run round to the Magma Wyrm’s head to deliver a lethal weakpoint hit.

Simply rinse and repeat this method to defeat this fire-breathing monster and claim the Moonveil Katana as your well-earned prize.

So, there you have it – everything you need to do to get your hands on the Mooveil in Elden Ring. Make sure you check out our Elden Ring page for all the latest news and guides.

