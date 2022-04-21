How to beat Mohg in Elden Ring

If you’re having trouble beating (or finding) Mohg, the Lord of Blood in Elden Ring, we’ve got the exact steps and items that you’ll need to take him down on your journey to becoming the Elden Lord.

If you thought Morgott was tough in Elden Ring, wait until you meet his overly ambitious twin, Mohg, the Lord of Blood; a demigod boss and Shardbearer in Elden Ring — meaning you’ll likely want him out the way if you’re to become Elden Lord in the game.

The issue with Mohg is that he’s a secret — and very troublesome boss. Not only is he hidden away in an underground temple, but you’ll also need to have acquired certain items in order to come away from the fight victorious.

Advertisement

Here’s where to find Mohg in Elden Ring, how to locate the items you’ll need to make the fight easier, and how to take him down in battle.

Contents

How to find Mohg in Elden Ring

Mohg can be found within the Mohgwyn Palace, a secret level within the underground Siofra River. This area can be accessed by going through a portal in the west of the Consecrated Snowfield.

There are two paths to locating Mohg in Elden Ring: the first is rather late in the game, while the other one is surprisingly early on in your journey. However, we’d recommend saving the Mohg boss fight until you’ve killed a few other Demigods, as the Lord of Blood is a tough customer.

Advertisement

Consider beating Renalla, Radahn, Morgott, and Rykard before you enter Mohg’s lair, as by this time you should be ready for him.

Varre’s quest

Mohgwyn Palace can also be accessed by completing White Faced Varre’s questline. Varre will greet you at the very start of Elden Ring, right before the Tree Sentinel boss. Once you’ve beaten Godrick, he’ll move to the Rose Church in Liurnia of the Lakes.

Read More: How to unlock all Elden Ring endings

When you meet him here, he’ll give you 3 Festering Fingers and encourage you to take part in 3 invasions of other players. It doesn’t matter if you win or lose, once you’ve done them, he’ll then set you an even creepier task.

Advertisement

He’ll give you a cloth and ask you to dip it in the blood of a Finger Maiden, which can be found at both the Church of Inhibition in North Liurnia and the Chapel of Anticipation.

You can access the former by riding north and following the path round past the Frenzied Village.

To get back to the Church of Anticipation, go to the Four Belfries in west Liurnia and use the Imbued Stone Key on the second gargoyle to open the portal.

This will take you back to the start of the game. So, if the Grafted Scion is still alive, get ready for a rematch.

When you return to Varre with this item, he’ll give you the Pureblood Knights Medal. This can be used to warp to Mohg’s lair at any time you like.

Varre will tell you not to use it yet and to wait for Mohg’s summons, but this will never come, as Mohg’s cause is doomed. Therefore, use it whenever you feel ready.

Advertisement

You can also find a red summon sign at the bottom of the stairs at Mohgwyn Palace. This lets you invade and kill Varre, tying up loose ends but betraying the faction.

Items needed to beat Mohg

While you can challenge and defeat Mohg in Elden Ring without any of the below items, acquiring each will make the fight much easier. It’s borderline unfair unless you have completed certain prerequisites:

Mohg’s shackle

The first item you’ll need is Mohg’s shackle. Like Margit’s shackle, this item was used to imprison the two omen demigod twins and it still works now.

Mohg’s shackle can be found in the Subterranean Shunning Grounds under the Capital Lyndell.

You’ll find it on the floor right before the Lyndell Catacombs grace at the bottom of the pipe area. A good time to retrieve it is when you rescue Dung Eater from his cell.

This can be used twice during Mohg’s first stage to hold him in place for a few seconds. This lets you buff yourself, cast some status effect on him, or get in a few free hits.

Advertisement

Purifying Crystal Tear

The Purifying Crystal Tear item makes you immune to Mohg’s countdown attack, something that changes the fight entirely, putting you both on even ground.

Mohg’s deadly countdown attack leads to every player losing a ton of health three times. This results in several potions needing to be used frantically and leaves you vulnerable to being killed in one hit. This attack cannot be avoided and also heals Mohg, making it even more frustrating and overpowered.

To find this item, follow Bloody Finger Hunter Yura’s questline to its conclusion and take down Eleonora, Violet Bloody Finger. Yura is the samurai you meet at the start of the game who warns you about the dragon Agheel.

Eleonora can be found at the Second Church of Marika in the Altus Plateau. To trigger the fight, talk to Yura and help him take her down. She’ll drop the Purifying Crystal Tear, which can be mixed into your Flask of Wondrous Physic to stop Mohg’s countdown attack.

Once you’ve acquired both items, you’ll be ready to battle Mohg.

How to defeat Mohg in Elden Ring

When the boss fight begins, Mohg will still be up on the altar by Miquella’s egg. He’ll then slowly walk towards you, giving you time to either pepper him with spells or to use Mohg’s shackle. You can then rush him and do some damage – but you’ll need to be quick, as the shackle will only work twice.

Mohg will swing at you with his trident and jump around the arena at random. His combos are slow and telegraphed, so you should be able to see when he’s winding up. He’ll also step back after each, giving you an opening to attack him. Just don’t get greedy.

The boss will also use Bloodflame attacks, so be sure to buff yourself against both fire and bleed before heading into this fight. Ironically, the Lord of Blood is also weak against bleed damage, so ensure to prioritize this against him.

Before entering the boss arena, you’ll likely be invaded by some easy-to-kill Bloody Finger Surgeon NPCs, which can be farmed for their White Hood (equipping this will boost your bleed damage, turning Mohg’s own gifts against him).

Once you deplete a portion of his health, Mohg will start casting his countdown move. If you’ve activated the Purifying Crystal Tear, this will have no effect on you. Even better, you can rush Mohg and do major damage to him while he casts it, before moving into the second phase.

Mohg boss phase two

When Mohg hits around 50% health, he will sprout wings and enter his second phase. He’ll no longer use his countdown attack, but while he’s far deadlier and faster in this phase, he will still take a while to recover from his attacks.

Luckily, you’ll still have your potions from using the Purifying Crystal Tear, and you’ll have done major damage to him by using the shackle and taking advantage of his spell animation.

During this phase, he’ll spray bloodflame all over the arena – and this hurts, so you’ll need to avoid this as well as his sweeping attacks.

Read More: Elden Ring DLC everything we know

Always keep an eye on your bleed meter and back away from him if it gets too high, as even with the tear active, Mohg can still bleed you.

Keep this in mind and stay mobile until this demigod falls. Once he does, you’ll receive his, and Miquella’s Elden Ring shards (though Miquella will stay in his egg on the altar).

Additional Mohg battle

You can also fight another Mohg boss in the Subterranean Shunning Grounds before or after the main fight in the Mogwyn Palace. Simply called Mohg, the Omen, this boss uses the same move set from Phase one mentioned above, with the exception of the deadly countdown attack.

Due to the absence of this move, we’d recommend doing this boss fight before the main Mohg battle, treating it as a warm-up.

Read More: How to beat Morgott in Elden Ring

You can also summon Dung Eater to aid you, and while the psychotic Tarnished Champion hasn’t been your biggest fan up to this point, he makes for a powerful ally against Mohg.

This version of Mohg is believed to be an aspect of the Lord of Blood, leftover from the time he and Morgott/Margit were imprisoned by their parents, Marika and Godfrey. This explains why you can fight him even once the real Mohg has been killed.

So, there you have it, all the tips and tricks you need to beat the Mohg in Elden Ring.

Make sure you check out our Elden Ring page for all the latest news and guides.

Elden Ring Stonedigger Troll | Elden Ring Margit the Fell Omen | Elden Ring Flying Dragon Agheel | Elden Ring Tree Sentinel | Elden Ring Grave Warden | Elden Ring Pumpkin Head | Elden Ring Soldier of Godrick