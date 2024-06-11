Most Elden Ring players haven’t killed the boss needed to start Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree releases on June 21, 2024. However, based on stats, several players have yet to defeat the boss required to access the DLC.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree will be strongly linked with one of Marika’s offspring, Miquella. In case you are unaware, Shardbearer Mohg took Miquella away during the Shattering and placed him inside a cocoon, fed him blood, and caused him to mutate into a hideous monster.

Mohg wanted to turn Miquella into a God and become his consort in the process by using Blood magic. If you are wondering why all this talk and how to start the DLC, you need to defeat Mohg, Lord of Blood.

However, it turns out, that around 62% of the player base is yet to defeat this boss. Based on the stats from Steam, only 38% of the players have defeated him as of June 11, 2024. If the other 62% want to play the DLC on June 21, they have around 10 days to defeat Mohg.

FromSoftware Only 38% of the players on Steam have defeated Mohg.

The problem is that Mohg is a really difficult boss to fight and you need to prepare yourself before fighting him. Apart from a fully leveled-up weapon, you also need the Purifying Crystal Tear to survive Mohg’s Attack. This item is a reward from Bloody Finger Yura‘s questline.

Even reaching Mohg is complicated as you either need to complete White Mask Varre‘s questline or discover a secret portal in the Consecrated Snowfields.

Varre’s questline is time-taking and Consecrated Snowfields is an end-game area that can be unlocked much later in the game. This means unless the remaining 62% of players have skipped the boss intentionally, they have a lot of Elden Ring to play in the next 10 days.

As it happens, defeating Mohg has its advantages as apart from the DLC, you will also get access to a lot of Runes. Elden Ring can be an accessible game, but if the developers want, they can make it extremely difficult.

This means it is better to be prepared beforehand. Defeating Mohg will allow players to level up quite a bit and it will be a good practice before jumping into the DLC.