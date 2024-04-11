The Bloodhound’s Fang has long been considered one of the best Dexterity weapons in Elden Ring. We’ve put together a quick guide on how to acquire it.

Before crossing the fog to The Lands Between, did you pick a Dexterity-focused class for your Elden Ring playthrough? If you did, you’ll want to get ahold of the Bloodhound’s Fang.

This Curved Greatsword has one of the most useful Ashes of War in the game for avoiding and dealing damage, great Dexterity scaling, Bleed buildup, and you can get it super early. At least, you can if you follow this guide.

The following is everything you need to know about how to get the Bloodhound’s Fang in Elden Ring. This includes where to find it, and how to beat its original owner; Bloodhound Knight Darriwil.

Where to find the Bloodhound’s Fang in Elden Ring

FromSoftware Via Dexerto

The Bloodhound’s Fang is found in the Forlorn Hound Evergaol in Limgrave. That’s right, the starting area of the game. This means, if you’re so inclined, you could make a beeline right to it and pick it up straight away.

The Forlorn Hound Evergaol is directly south of the Agheel Lake South Site of Grace and it only takes about 20 seconds to get there on Torrent. You’ll know you’re there when you see a big stone bowl-looking thing surrounded by worms made of rocks.

FromSoftware Via Dexerto

Now, the reason you might not want to head straight here to get the Bloodhound’s Fang is because Elden Ring – like most FromSoftware titles – is a little hard. To get the weapon, you need to enter the Evergaol and beat its wielder; Bloodhound Knight Darriwil.

This can be a little tricky in the early game thanks to his quick movement, frustrating bleed damage, and your own lack of healing flasks and stats. Luckily there’s a pretty easy way to dispatch him and loot the Bloodhound’s Fang from his mangled corpse.

How to beat Bloodhound Knight Darriwil in Elden Ring

FromSoftware

Look, if you’re confident in your abilities or happy enough to ‘git gud’, I suppose you could just head straight to the Forlor Hound Evergaol and 1V1 Darriwil. But if you’re concerned about the struggle, you can always get help.

To get the Bloodhound’s Fang in Elden Ring with the least amount of fuss (in combat at least), you can enlist the help of Blaidd the Half-Wolf. He’s located in the Mistwood Ruins in Limgrave’s east and all you need to do is use the Finger Snap gesture given to you by the merchant Kale will allow you to speak with him.

FromSoftware Via Dexerto

Talking to Blaidd before going to the Forlorn Hound Evergaol will allow you to summon him and help you fight Darriwil. And by help, I mean do it for you. If you can keep out of the way, Blaidd will annihilate Bloodhound Knigh Darriwil all by himself and you’ve got yourself a free Bloodhound’s Fang to show for it.

Upon defeating Darriwil and talking to Blaidd outside the Evergaol, he’ll also give you a Somber Smithing Stone (2) which is an upgrade material for the weapon you just got. Smith it to level 2 and the Bloodhound’s Fang will make you an early game Powerhouse. Just make sure you’ve got the stats to wield it.

Bloodhound’s Fang stat requirements in Elden Ring

FromSoftware Via Dexerto

The Bloodhound’s Fang requires 17 Dexterity and 18 Strength to use effectively so make sure you’re prepared. I know we hyped this as a Dexterity weapon and it does scale primarily with the stat but you’ll need some muscle to wield such a heavy sword.

Once you can though, the Bloodhound’s Fang’s unique Ash of War is one of the best available in Elden Ring. Bloodhound’s Finesse causes you to do a backflipping slash away from an enemy while dealing more damage than a charged heavy attack.

This can also be followed up with a heavy attack called Bloodhound’s Step which teleports through enemy attacks and deals major damage. Your enemies literally won’t know what hit them.

Couple this with its decent bleed buildup and it’s easy to see why so many players have a fondness for the weapon. Follow the steps above to get the Bloodhound’s Fang in Elden Ring and you’ll be fond of it too.

