How to beat Promised Consort Radahn in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

So you’ve reached the last boss of Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree and now a fully restored Radahn stands before you, here’s how to take him down – again.

Once you climb up the tower and finally catch up to Miquella at the Gate of Divinity, you’ll be confronted by Radahn, alive and in his prime. In truth, this version of Radahn is actually Mohg’s body wearing Radahn’s armor being puppeteered by Miquella.

But don’t let that fool you, while he retains some of Mohg, Lord of Blood‘s moves, this is very much General Radahn, and deadlier than ever. Here’s how to bring down these two undead demigod brothers, and be warned, this is one of the hardest fights in any Souls game.

FromSoftware The Divinity Gate is Miquella’s goal – and Radahn guards him.

Promised Consort Radahn location

Promised Consort Radahn can be found at the very end of the Enir-Ilim Legacy Dungeon at the top of the tower. You’ll know you’re there as you’ll be able to see the Gate of Divinity at the top of the stairs.

You may recognize this from the story trailer and if you’ve been following the plot, you’ll know that this is Miquella’s destination. Enter the arena to trigger the cutscene that reveals Radahn, and then the battle begins.

How to beat Promised Consort Radahn

Once you get to the top of the tower in Enir-Ilim and can see the Eternity Gate, prepare yourself and enter the arena. Like many Elden Ring bosses, Radahn has two phases and will be joined by Miquella halfway through the battle, making it even harder.

While Radahn comes at you with his ferocity, huge swords, and gravitational magic, Miquella will cast Holy incantations against you. Radahn can also use Bloodflame attacks now, inheriting these abilities from Mohg.

FromSoftware NPC allies and Spirit Summons can be very useful in this difficult battle.

Phase 1

When the fight begins, Radahn will either stalk toward you slowly or immediately launch himself at you as a gravity comet. If he starts walking, you’ll have a few precious seconds to summon your Spirit Ash, but if he blasts towards you, dodge this attack, get to a safe distance, and then call your Spirit Summons. That’s if you choose to use them.

Radahn’s main attacks will be striking wildly with his swords and each blow can do major damage, the good news is that you can block and dodge these, then use the time it takes him to recover to land a few hits on him. However, it’s essential that you don’t get greedy and prepare for his next attack before it’s too late.

This is Radahn’s only real gap in his defense when it comes to opportunities to strike him. So hit hard, hit fast, and prepare for his next volley. Those using strength builds should hit him with their heaviest attack as Radahn can be staggered more easily than his hulking frame would have you believe.

Magic users and dexterity builds will find this more difficult to pull off, but it’s still advised to hit him with your most powerful moves, rather than going for a fast combo. Radahn is weak against bleed, Scarlet Rot, and piercing attacks, so we found the Antspur rapier (upgraded to bleed) to be a powerful weapon against him, as he was weak against its attacks and the two status aliments it can inflict on him.

If you get too far away from him, Radahn can use a gravity spell to pull you towards him. This doesn’t do much damage, but it places you at his mercy and is hard to dodge. The best way to mitigate this risk is to try and stay behind him as much as possible.

He’ll also strike you with Bloodflame magic which causes hemorrhage build-up. Luckily, he doesn’t use this attack often enough for bleed to be a real risk, but the initial damage it does is. You’re wiser to protect yourself against physical and Holy damage when facing Radahn.

FromSoftware Radahn is reborn and more dangerous than ever.

Phase 2: Radahn & Miquella

After you get Radahn’s health to 60%, Miquella will join the fight and things will become much harder. On top of Radahn’s relentless assault, you’ll now need to deal with Miquella’s powerful Incantations that do massive Holy AOE damage and never let up throughout this phase.

When phase 2 begins, Miquella will lay down a barrage of Holy attacks that reign down from the sky. Our advice is to keep running until you’re out of the splash zone, then rush back to Radahn and strike him with some powerful attacks, sparingly though.

Now, Radahn, using Miquella’s power, will be able to blast across the map from one side to the other. Dodge Miquella’s attacks as best you can, get close to Radahn, and get some more hits in. There are various Talismans that protect against Holy damage and adding one of these to your build may save your life in this fight.

You can repeat much of the same strategy as before, just now be aware that Miquella can destroy you from a distance. This makes it even more essential to try and stay behind Radahn and strike at his openings. While both enemies strike fast and seemingly without end, they do open themselves up for counterattack quite frequently.

Miquella will use an attack when he grabs you and charms you, and then a circlet of light will appear over your head. If this happens twice, the battle will end, and your character will submit to Miquella’s mind control. The message “Heart Stolen” will appear instead of you died.

So if this circlet appears, try to stay behind Radahn even more but roll away when he faces you, as one more of these attacks is essentially an instant kill. It’s better to get away from him and make the fight last longer than to risk this danger.

If you’re using a summon during this battle, they can be grabbed also. You can’t hurt Radahn during this phase, but the lengthy animation means you can safely use a healing item or spell with a short casting time.

This phase is possibly one of the most difficult phases of a boss fight in Elden Ring, any previous Souls game, or any other Soulslike. So don’t beat yourself up if you’re struggling. This really is the pinnacle of difficult boss battles. Use every advantage the game gives you. There are NPC allies, co-op partners, Spirit Summons, and even consider respecing your character to a different build if need be.

We’d also recommend not ignoring the Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ash blessings to boost you and your Spirit Summon’s stats. These have been added to the game for a reason, and if you’re not at least Scadutree level 10, then you honestly have no business challenging this boss. In truth, we’d recommend being as high a Scadutree level as possible, with 20 being the maximum. This makes the battle much more manageable.

If you’re of the view that legitimate tools given to you by the game somehow diminish your achievements, then to overcome this boss you’re not just going to need to “git gud”, you’re going to need to get exceptional. Of course, like any Souls boss, Radahn and Miquella can be overcome through practice, learning their moves, and sheer tenacity, even if you’re under-leveled, (for example, check out how Kai Cenat managed to do it), but this is going to be a long road.

FromSoftware Miquella plans on using Radahn as his puppet.

NPC allies

If you’ve been following their questlines so that both characters helped you in the battle against The Followers of Miquella, you can summon Thiollier and Ansbach to aid you in this fight.

Their summon signs are located outside the boss gate and even though neither NPC will do much damage to Radahn, they’ll serve as useful distractions. Just don’t forget that Radahn receives a health and power buff for each NPC you summon, so it may be worth only bringing one ally.

Both characters have their own reasons for wanting to stop Miquella and Radahn, and once the battle is over don’t forget to search the edges of the arena.

You’ll notice that both Thiollier and Ansbach were killed during the battle (even if you didn’t summon them). So, take a minute to acknowledge your fallen allies – then loot their corpses for their armor and weapons.

Promised Consort Radahn rewards

Messmer drops the following after he’s been slain:

500,000 Runes

Remembrance of a God and a Lord

Miquella’s Circlet

The Remembrance can be traded with Enia (even if she’s dead now) at the Roundtable Hold for either the Greatsword of Radahn (Lord), Greatsword of Radahn (Light), or Light of Miquella Incantation.

You’ll also be able to buy Radahn’s Young Lion set from Enia and unlock Ansbach and Thiollier’s gear, should they have come to Enir-Ilim with you.

Promised Consort Radahn weaknesses

This new version of Radahn is weak against the following attacks and status ailments:

Hemorrhage

Scarlet Rot

Pierce

Once Miquella joins the fray, the pair will be strong against Holy damage, so try to avoid attacks that inflict this.

