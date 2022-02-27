How to respec your character in Elden Ring using Larval Tears

Elden Ring has a system in place that lets you respec characters to change classes or switch weapons. Here’s everything you need to know, including where and how to do it — and what Larval Tears even means.

Elden Ring has ten starting classes to choose from. The way you build them and what weapons you use is up to you. The downside, though, is you might mess up a build by distributing stats incorrectly.

There’s also a chance you might get bored of a weapon and want to change or find an interesting one with stats requirements you don’t meet. Fortunately, there’s a solution to these problems.

Advertisement

Elden Ring lets you respec your character entirely. It’s only available after defeating a particular boss and requires a rare and expensive rare item — Larval Tears — but it’s better than nothing. Let’s take a look at how to do it.

How to respec your character in Elden Ring

The first step to respeccing your character in Elden Ring is defeating Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon. You can read our guide on how to do that by clicking here. She is the second main boss of the game after Godrick.

After defeating Rennala, you’ll be teleported back to the Academy Library. She’ll be sitting in the center. However, instead of being hostile, she’ll offer you the chance to respec your character in exchange for a Larval Tear.

Advertisement

Read More: How to get Berserk Easter egg Greatsword in Elden Ring

Unfortunately, Larval Tears are rare and expensive. You’ll need to be above level 50 before you see one. So, respeccing is not something you can do on a whim. However, we do have some pointers on where to find them.

Where to find Larval Tears in Elden Ring

Larval Tears aren’t common. However, there are some places where you’re guaranteed to find one. The first is located in the Village of the Albinaurics, which is south of the Raya Lucaria Academy. It’s near the well.

The second is dropped from a Crayfish enemy in Liurnia Lake. It’s the one standing upright, unlike the others submerged around it. It’s not the easiest foe to fell. However, when killed, it drops drop a Larval Tear.

Advertisement

The third can be bought from the Nomadic Merchant in Siofra River for 3000 Runes. To access that area, you’ll need to descent down the Siofra River Well near the Erdtree in Mistwood. Run past the enemies down there and look for another lift.

This will take you to an area with more enemies. Ignore them and look for a small bridge hidden under a larger one. Walk along the scaffolding, and it’ll lead you to the Nomadic Merchant. It’s a bit of a trek, but it’s worth it.

That’s everything you need to know about respeccing your character in Elden Ring. There are other Larval Tears scattered throughout the map, too. However, they’re few and far between.

Advertisement

If you need help with anything else in Elden Ring, you can find all our latest guides by clicking here. Alternatively, you can see individual links to various guides below.

Best Elden Ring PC settings | Elden Ring patch notes | Elden Ring Stonedigger Troll | Elden Ring Flying Dragon Agheel | Elden Ring Tree Sentinel | Elden Ring Grave Warden | Elden Ring Pumpkin Head | Elden Ring Soldier of Godrick | Elden Ring Godrick the Grafted