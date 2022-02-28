How to change your appearance in Elden Ring mid-game

Elden Ring enables players to change their character’s appearance and gender after the initial character creator screen, so here’s how you can do it.

Elden Ring’s character customization is incredibly robust, and players have plenty of tools available to make a unique character to fit their fantasy. However, if you want to later change the appearance of your character, or wish to cover up your own monstrous creation, then Elden Ring enables you to do just that.

That being said, finding out how to edit your Elden Ring character after the customization screen can be a little tricky, particularly if you don’t know where to look. Fortunately, our handy guide will enable you to change your appearance at any stage in the game and as many times as you want.

How to change your appearance in Elden Ring

In order to change your appearance in Elden Ring, you’ll first need to meet Melina – the mysterious maiden. After encountering her a few times, this NPC will take players to the Roundtable Hold, where they can adjust their character’s appearance, voice, name, and body type.

If you wish to edit your character and try a different look, then simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Rest at the Site of Grace just before the Margit the Fell Omen boss arena. Talk with Melina to trigger and accept her offer of going to the Roundtable Hold. Once at the Roundtable Hold, head through the southern corridor and follow the path until you reach the room with the mirror. Interact with the mirror and select “Apply cosmetics” to begin changing your appearance.

Changing your character’s appearance doesn’t cost anything, so be sure to come back to the Roundtable Hold (Table of Lost Grace) whenever you wish to spruce up your look. If you wish to enter the Roundtable Hold again, then simply open your map and warp to the location.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about customizing your character’s appearance in Elden Ring. Make sure you check out our Elden Ring page for all the latest news and guides.

