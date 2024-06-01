Elden Ring players reveal how to destroy Melania with ease

While fans await the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, one of the hardest bosses in gaming history becomes a mild challenge as players figure out Malenia’s weakness.

Elden Ring has taken the world by storm, throwing FromSoftware into the mainstream and securing multiple Game of the Year awards. Only the upcoming Shadow of the Erdtree poses to rival the quality of the base game during a dry gaming period this summer and promises an epic world and more difficult bosses to face.

While some bosses in Elden Ring can be defeated using alternative methods to avoid challenging battles, the hardest boss in the game, Malenia, appeared to be invulnerable to such cheap strategies… until now. The catch? You need to get her to phase two.

Malenia is known the world over for being one of the hardest bosses in gaming. She tops challenging boss rankings, and you won’t meet an Elden Ring player who hasn’t died to her. Bandai Namco even celebrated Elden Ring’s first anniversary by revealing that over 325 million players have died attempting to best the Blade of Miquella.

The Blasphemous Blade is a faith weapon gained by redeeming “Remembrance of the Blasphemous” after defeating Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy. Its weapon art, “Taker’s Flames,” deals fire and massive stagger damage while healing yourself per hit, making it a severely overpowered weapon to put Malenia in her place.

Using the Blasphemous Blade isn’t a perfect science as another commenter mentions their struggles with the weapon, “Meanwhile me with my Blasphemous Blade and my Mimic Tear with his Blasphemous Blade getting reaped 36 times in a row: What am I doing?”

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco The grotesque but powerful Blasphemous Blade packs a fiery punch.

Diehard Elden Ring players are downplaying the legitimacy of this crafty Tarnished’s win, with comments of “This just in: one of the strongest weapons in the game is strong. More at 11.” and, “Blasphemous Blade scripts most bosses.” Anyone who has fought Malenia can forgive this player for using cheap tactics.

Fans can only hope that they don’t run into another boss, the likes of Malenia, in the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, releasing on June 21, 2024. Prepare yourself Tarnished.

