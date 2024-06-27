How to beat Jori Elder Inquisitor in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree pits a powerful spellcaster against the player, as Jori, Elder Inquisitor, will use their magic to tear you apart. Here’s how you can slay this warlock in their own lair.

Most of the bosses in Elden Ring use a mixture of fast-paced, aggressive melee combat augmented with long-range spell attacks. Jori is the exception, as their main arsenal involves powerful spells that are fired rapidly at the player.

Jori, Elder Inquisitor, is an optional boss in Shadow of the Erdtree. You can proceed through the game without facing them. However, slaying this sorcerer will give you many Runes, new weapons to wield in battle, and will unlock a new region for you to explore.

FromSoftware/Dexerto The secret to beating Jori is closing the gap while avoiding their spells

Jori, Elder Inquisitor location

Jori, Elder Inquisitor, is found in the Darklight Catacombs dungeon in Scadu Atlus. Jori is found in the final chamber.

The only Site of Grace is near the entrance! If you die during the boss fight, you can respawn at the state outside, but if you want to travel to another area, then you’ll have to complete the Darklight Catacombs again for the rematch.

FromSoftware/Dexerto Jori is found in the Darklight Catacombs dungeon

How to beat Jori, Elder Inquisitor

Jori, Elder Inquisitor, is one of the easier bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree. This is because they don’t jump around like Spider-Man at a House of Pain concert. Once you close the gap, you have a lot of opportunities to wail on this wizard and take them down.

The problem is actually getting to them, as Jori can fire off numerous Incantations at the player. These spells use the Holy element, so equip any gear you have that’s strong against Holy. Check out our Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree armor guide for info on where to find all the new gear.

Jori, Elder Inquisitor, can start spamming arc spells at you the second you enter the arena. However, there are nearby graves you can use for cover. If you want to use a summon, then immediately run behind one of the graves to do so, as it will shield you from the opening barrage.

The next step is approaching the boss. Jori’s most common spells are holy arcs that fly in a straight line towards the player, and these are fairly easy to dodge. The trickier spells are the holy lights that come from below, as you’ll need to individually dodge roll through these, due to the graves not protecting you.

Once you’ve survived the initial barrage and got a summon up, rush Jori down. While Jori does have some melee attacks, they pail in comparison to every other boss in the game. If you’ve survived Messmer the Impaler’s offense, then you’ll breeze through Jori.

FromSoftware/Dexerto You need to beat Jori to access the Abyssal Woods

One move you need to look out for involves Jori summoning two Inquisitors who spew fire at you. Luckily, these are just illusions and not the real thing. Just slice the one that’s closest to you, and it will instantly vanish, allowing you to run through and avoid the second one’s attack.

Jori doesn’t have a Phase 2. This means your entire strategy should involve rushing down and staying on them. If you keep up your offensive and dodge their laughably slow staff attacks, then this boss will go down quickly.

NPC allies

There are no NPC allies available for this battle. You can, however, use summons. Throwing up a Mimic Tear at the start of the fight will make things a lot easier.

Jori, Elder Inquisitor rewards

Defeating Jori, Elder Inquisitor rewards the player with the following items:

260,000 Runes

Barbed Staff-Spear

More importantly, defeating Jori, Elder Inquisitor, will give you access to the Abyssal Woods region of Shadow of the Erdtree.

Jori, Elder Inquisitor weaknesses

Jori, Elder Inquisitor, is susceptible to Frost and staggering. Thanks to his relative slowness, it’s easy to rack up status effects on him, so a fast weapon that can inflict bleed, poison, or scarlet rot can be highly effective, especially if you have a Mimic summon with the same gear.

