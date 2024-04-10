How to get Deathroot in Elden Ring

As a Key Item, Deathroot is classed as one of the more important items to track down and pursue when playing through Elden Ring. Here’s everything you need to know about what it does and where to get Deathroot in the game.

For those who don’t know, Key Items serve highly specific purposes, allowing players to access new areas or advance the story more generally. These can vary wildly, but Deathroot is worth pursuing once leveled enough to defeat those who guard their locations.

The purpose of Deathroot in the game is to feed it to Gurranq, Beast Clergyman. He can be found at the Bestial Sanctum in Dragonbarrow, and he rewards those who bring him Deathroot to feed upon. These rewards include powerful Incantations, Sacred Seals and Ashes of War.

Fortunately, there are several places that fit the bill. Here is where to get Deathroot in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Deathroot locations

Altus Plateau (Wyndham Ruins)

This is the first of four Deathroot that require the player to kill a Tibia Mariner. This is the more difficult of the bunch and should be avoided until better geared.

Altus Plateau (Gelmir Hero’s Grave)

The Red Wolf of the Champion stands between the player and their coveted Deathroot here, as the fearsome beast watches over the Gelmir Hero’s Grave. Watch out for the Sorceries it employs and you should be fine.

Limgrave (Deathtouched Catacombs)

Head to the Deathtouched Catacombs in Limgrave, and you’ll eventually stumble across a Black Knife Assassin. After defeating the Assassin, there is a relatively obvious chest behind the spawn that should hold Deathroot to collect.

Limgrave (Summonwater Village)

Head over to Summonwater Village and take on the Tibia Mariner there. It should drop a Deathroot for you to collect and is arguably the easiest in the list to get hold of at earlier levels. Just watch out for the enormous horn.

Liurnia of the Lakes (Black Knife Catacombs)

Head to the Black Knife Catacombs and look out for the Cemetery Shade (as difficult as that may be). Watch out for its very fast attacks and it’s a relatively easy encounter to win. From there, simply find the chest in the immediate area and loot the Deathroot.

Liurnia of the Lakes

Head over to the Eastern side of Liurnia of the Lakes and look out for the next Tibia Mariner. It should be found just to the West of Jarburg and relatively easy to find and defeat.

Mountaintops of the Giants (near Castle Sol)

The final Tibia Mariner can be found just Southwest of Castle Sol, in the Mountaintops of the Giant Region. There are few surprises here, and it should be a relatively similar encounter to the other Mariner fights in this list.

Mountaintops of the Giants (Hidden Path Catacombs)

This is arguably the most difficult Deathroot to track down and claim. Enter the catacombs underneath the Hidden Path of the Haligtree until you meet the Stray Mimic Tear. Defeat it and loot the nearby chest to claim your Deathroot reward.

Mountaintops of the Giants (Giants’ Mountaintop Catacombs)

Head over to the Giants’ Mountaintop Catacombs and make your way through the initial areas. From there, you should come across an Ulcerated Tree Spirit boss. Defeat it and loot the nearby chest to claim your Deathroot.

