Elden Ring: everything you need to prep for Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

The Duelling Shield can be seen in the left hand of this Tarnished warrior.

From incantation buffs to Smithing Stones, here’s what you need to be ready for the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

With the Elden Ring’s DLC on the horizon, fans will want to prepare as best they can for what’s to come. You’ll want to get your hands on new spells of grandiose magic, weapon arts, and of course, new weapons.

All of that sounds amazing, but what good are they if you aren’t ready to use them? It seems we won’t be able to level up normally in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, with a unique progression system different from the base game being introduced, so we’d best be prepared for anything.

Prep for the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Here are some great tips to best prepare yourself for the challenges ahead in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Required bosses to access DLC

FromSoftware

Starting simple, you need to defeat Mohg, Lord of Blood located in Mohgwyn Palace, to access the DLC when Shadow of the Erdtree releases. You can find Mohgwyn Palace early by following White Mask Varre’s quest or at a later point by locating a portal in the west of the Consecrated Snowfields guarded by some Albinaurics.

Though this is the only benchmark you need to pass to access the DLC, we recommend beating Starscourge Radahn, Rennala, and Godrick the Grafted. It’ll give you plenty of opportunities to test out weapons, spells, and other new abilities in the base game, while still allowing you access to necessary areas.

Gather upgrade materials

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

To save time rushing around the massive map of the Lands Between and digging through caves, we highly recommend seeking out the Bell Bearings. These are items that you give to the Twin Maiden Husk, which allow you to purchase upgrade materials for your weapons and Spirit Ashes. Be sure to save up your runes to buy them!

While you can use Bell Bearings to conveniently purchase upgrade materials from the comfort of the Roundtable Hold, to complete upgrading your weapons, you’ll need to get your hands dirty and seek out the final stones you’ll need.

Be ready to max out your weapons

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

The DLC is inevitably going to have amazing weapons. The aforementioned Bell Bearings are extremely useful for increasing your weapons to +24 and +9, as well as Spirit Ashes to +9. However, that final upgrade to maximize your weapons’ potential is locked behind a final crafting material – three, to be specific.

Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones and Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stones are used to fully upgrade specific weapons accordingly. To fully upgrade Spirit Ashes, you’ll need a Great Ghost Glovewort. All of these items are quite rare, with very few of each appearing in each new game run, so take your time looking for them if you’re going into the DLC on the base New Game and not New Game Plus.

Be ready to change your characters stats

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco

You may find a weapon or spell in the DLC that peaks your interest but doesn’t suit your build, never fear you will need to defeat the magic wielding Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon in Raya Lucaria Academy. After defeating her you’ll have the opportunity to talk to Rennala and she’ll respec your character for you.

Unfortunately this process isn’t free. Changing your characters stats does require a Larval Tear each time you wish to respec, thankfully there’s plenty to find in the base game. So gather as many as you can, because you could be flip-flopping between an intelligence based spellcaster or a musclebound strength build every few areas.

Gather insurance weapons

FromSoftware

What we mean here is that the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC will most likely include new spells and incantations as well as weapon arts. It’s a good idea to find the best Staffs and Sacred Seals to cast your new incantations. After all, what good is a great spell if you have a bad staff?

Upgrade your flasks and grab those buffs

FromSoftware

We’re hoping the DLC will bring new things to the table that will bring new incantations and spells to the table that will rival existing buffs to the extent where the most outlandish character build can be considered viable. In the meantime, existing incantations that grant a temporary buff can be the difference between life and death in the Shadow of the Erdtree.

On the topic of keeping yourself alive, we also recommend doing the rounds of the Lands Between and fully upgrading your Flask with Sacred Tears. Gather as many Golden Seeds as possible to stock up on heals, FP replenishment, and the long list of Crystal Tears to fully utilize your Flask of Wonderous Physick.

Keep an open mind

FromSoftware

The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC will be the first significant addition to Elden Ring since PvP support. An RPG like Elden Ring, while extremely open for choice, also has the tendency to create a meta of methods to take on certain bosses and do the highest damage.

It’ll be almost two and a half years since the game’s original release when we’ll head into the DLC, so consider it an opportunity to break old habits, try out that new weapon art you find, or that new weapon that looks cool.

That’s all we can say for now about prepping for the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, watch this space as more will likely be added as we learn more about what the DLC contains.

