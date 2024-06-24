Elden Ring’s DLC is so difficult players are finally forgiving Mimic Tear use

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is so punishing, it may have resolved the age-old dispute about Mimic Tear usage.

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is finally in hand after what felt like an eternity of waiting. It’s an immaculate expansion to what was already a stellar game and we couldn’t give it anything less than a perfect score.

Of course, being a FromSoftware expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree is insanely difficult but to a degree that has shocked some of the playerbase. The level of challenge is so significant that the DLC has dropped to a ‘mixed’ rating on Steam and major streamers like Asmongold have given up on completing it.

Despite the difficulty putting a dampener on things, we may have gotten some good out of it. Shadow of the Erdtree’s soul-crushing grind has softened some players towards the use of Spirit Summons. Yes, even the Mimic Tear.

If you’ve been around the Elden Ring block, you’ll know about the Spirit Summon discourse. There are a few in the game’s community who think using them cheapens the experience and that using them to overcome a boss isn’t a ‘real’ victory.

The Mimic Tear gets its fair share of heat because it summons a fairly competent AI version of your character complete with Talisman buffs. Not anymore though. Many players on the Elden Ring Subreddit who have faced the suped-up enemies and bosses of Shadow of the Erdtree are giving summons a pass.

“Maybe you want an easier fight. Maybe you want to progress faster. Maybe you find spirit summons fun,” one Tarnished offered. “Nobody cares, play the game however you want!”

“They definitely make things easier, which is a great mechanic for people who don’t want to be stuck trying a boss over and over again for too long,” another player explained. “If I ever come across a boss who I just hate, I’m glad to know my second Me is there to speed things up.”

Hopefully, this puts the Spirit Summoning debates around Elden Ring and Shadow of the Erdtree to bed. It’s certainly a more welcoming attitude than was present around the base game’s launch.