Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree 1.12 patch notes: new inventory items, skill adjustments & more

The much-awaited Elden Ring patch 1.12 consisting of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC has finally arrived with more changes and adjustments to the gameplay. Here are the full patch notes.

One of the biggest game releases in 2024 is undoubtedly Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion which takes players to the Land of Shadow, a place obscured by the Erdtree where the goddess Marika first set foot.

In these strange new lands, players discover the dark secrets of the world as they meet others who follow in Miquella’s footsteps with ulterior motives. The DLC also adds new weapons, equipment, weapon skills, and magic not found in the base game, along with new enemies, boss encounters and plotlines to further increase players’ RPG freedom.

Now the DLC is finally out with the update 1.12 which also brings significant changes to the base game such as skill adjustments, weapon balance, new inventory items, and so on. To find out more about the latest update, read on the full patch notes.

FromSoftware

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree update v1.12 was released on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at 3 AM PT / 5 AM ET / 11 AM BST.

Downtime for this update has ended and the servers are live, so you can jump back in whenever you want!

The latest Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree update 1.12 is available to download on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.

New feature

Added support for the SHADOW OF THE ERDTREE DLC.

Five new hairstyles have been added to the game. They can be selected during character creation, using the Clouded Mirror Stand or using Rennala’s Rebirth feature.

Added “Map Functions Menu” to the Map Menu.

New Summoning Pool features: Active Summoning Pools will now be carried over to NG+. Individual Summoning Pools can now be enabled/disabled in the newly added Map Functions Menu.



If “Include Distant Areas” is selected when using the Small Golden Effigy, summoning pools within the Mohgwyn Palace will not be selected for summoning, even if you have activated them.

If you are within the Moghwyn Palace and select “Nearby Only” when using the Small Golden Effigy, you will be able to be summoned within the area.

New Inventory features:

Newly obtained items will be marked with a “!“.

A new tab called “Recent Items” has been added to review recently obtained items.

Display settings can be changed from the Display tab in the system menu.

Added new feature to summon spectral steed during the Elden Beast the boss battle.

Added new feature to the colosseum: crafted consumable items that have been used during a battle will be replenished at the end of your session.

Added support for Arabic language.

Steam-only new features

New Keyboard/mouse settings: Added “lock-on change threshold” setting of mouse controls. Added a setting to change cursor movement behaviour in the map menu. Added key assignments to open the map in the Key Settings menu.



FromSoftware

PvP-exclusive balance adjustments

Note: The adjustments in this section do not affect single-player or cooperative play.

Weapons adjustments

After being affected by madness and/or sleep status effects, the status effect build up will be halted for a short period of time.

Increased the poise damage of some attacks against other players of the following weapon types: Greatswords / Colossal Swords /Curved Greatswords / Greataxes / Hammers / Flails / Great Hammers / Colossal Weapons / Great Spears / Halberds

Ajusted poise damage of some dual wield attacks against other players by of the following weapon types: Greatswords / Axes / Great Axes / Hammers / Great Hammers / Halberds / Reapers

Increased poise damage against other players from dual wielded attacks of the following weapon types: Axes / Hammers / Halberds / Reapers

Increased poise damage of Axes against other players

Decreased the damage of dual wield attacks against other players of all weapon types.

Decreased the poise damage of some attacks against other players of the following weapon types: Daggers / Straight Swords / Thrusting Swords / Heavy Thrusting Swords / Curved Swords / Katanas / Twinblades / Axes / Spears / Reapers / Whips / Fists / Claws

Decreased the Poise value of some attack motions against other players of the following weapon types: Greatswords / Colossal Swords / Curved Greatswords / Greataxes / Hammers / Flails / Great Hammers / Colossal Weapons / Great Spears / Halberds

Decreased the damage of some attacks against other players for the Heavy Thrusting Swords weapon type.

Decreased the damage of dual wield attacks against other players for the following weapon types: Spears / Great Spears

Decreased the damage animation motion of the following weapon types when another player is stunned by a two-handed heavy running attack: Fists / Claws

Decreased the effects of “Baldachin’s Blessing” and “Radiant Baldachin’s Blessing” to increase the Poise value and Physical damage negation in PvP.

Skill adjustments

Spinning Slash Decreased damage.

Flaming Strike Decreased damage.

Rain of Arrows Decreased damage and poise damage.

Cursed-Blood Slash Decreased damage.

Transient Moonlight Decreased damage.

Lightning Storm Decreased poise damage.

Spearcall Ritual Decreased poise damage.

Ancient Lightning Spear Decreased damage.

Radahn’s Rain Decreased damage and poise damage.

Spinning Weapon Decreased damage animation motion when stunning other players.



Incantations adjustments

Black Flame’s Protection Decreased physical block rate.

Bestial Sling Decreased poise damage.



General balance adjustments

The adjustments in this section affect both PvE and PvP aspects of the game.

Adjusted turning speed when using dual wielded Heavy Thrusting Swords.

Increased Dexterity scaling when assigning Ashes of War with corresponding weapon Affinities.

Increased Stamina consumption when guarding against attacks of the following weapon types: Greatswords / Curved Greatswords / Great Axes / Great Hammers

Increased the speed of some attacks of the following weapon types: Axes / Greataxes / Hammers / Flails / Reapers

Increased the damage of charged attacks of the following weapon types: Axes / Greataxes / Some Colossal Weapons

Increased the turning speed of normal attacks of the Reapers weapon type.

Increased damage of the Whips weapon type, except the “Ulmi” Whip.

Increased the speed of consecutive attacks for the following weapon types: Light Bows / Long Bows

Increased the poise damage of the Torches weapon type.

Increased the duration of the effect of Mohg’s Great Rune that increases the attack power when a bleeding status effect is triggered by a nearby summoned spirit.

Decreased the heal amount reduction from the Flask of Crimson Tears and increased the heal on attack effect when using Malenia’s Great Rune.

Increased the attack power of Arrows, Greatarrows, Bolts, and Greatbolts that can be crafted through Item Crafting.

Decreased the turning speed of dual wielded weapons for the following weapon types: Spears / Great Spears

Decreased poise generation speed during some attacks of the following weapon types: Great Spears / Halberd Spears

Decreased the effect that increases the power of spells of Terra Magica.

Decreased the effect duration of the Cerulean Hidden Tear.

FromSoftware

Armament Adjustments

Troll Knight’s Sword Increased damage.

Zamor Curved Sword Increased damage. Increased movement distance of some attacks.

Forked Hatchet Increased damage.

Ripple Blade Decreased the status buildup enhancement that scales with the Arcane attribute.

Serpent-Hunter Increased the speed of crouching attacks.

Ripple Crescent Halberd Decreased the status buildup enhancement that scales with the Arcane attribute.

Albinauric Staff Increased attribute scaling.

Gelmir Glintstone Staff Increased attribute scaling.

Prince of Death’s Staff Increased attribute scaling.

Golden Order Seal Increased attribute scaling.

Clawmark Seal Increased attribute scaling.

Skill adjustments

Kick Increased the poise amount when using this skill.

Spinning Slash Decreased the status buildup of your weapon when using this skill.

Storm Assault Decreased the poise generation speed.

Stormcaller Decreased the poise generation speed.

Storm Stomp Decreased the poise generation speed.

Glintblade Phalanx Decreased poise damage.

Loretta’s Slash Decreased the poise generation speed.

Bloody Slash Decreased the poise generation speed.

Strong shot Increased the speed of some attacks.

Sky Shot Increased the speed when doing consecutive attacks.

Enchanted Shot Increased the speed of some attacks.

Parry Increased Parry hitbox generation speed.

Storm Wall Increased Parry hitbox generation speed.

Thops’s Barrier Increased Parry hitbox generation speed.

Buckler Parry Added attack recovery time after using this skill.

Taker’s Flames Decreased the fire’s poise damage. Removed the fire’s knocking down effect.

Moonlight Greatsword Increased the poise damage of heavy and charged attacks, but decreased the poise damage of the generated magic wave.

Thundercloud Form Decreased poise damage.

Magma Shower Decreased the poise generation speed.

Thunderstorm Decreased damage.

Bubble Shower Decreased damage and poise damage.

I Command Thee, Kneel! Increased the poise value during the active part of the Skill. Decreased the poise generation speed.

Bloodboon Ritual Decreased the generated status buildup.

Loretta’s Slash Decreased the poise generation speed.

Bear Witness! Increased damage and poise damage.

Contagious Fury Decreased the amount of attack power generated by this skill.



Bug Fixes

In the inventory menu, added the amount of FP consumed for Skills in the “Ashes of War” display information.

Reduced the time it takes for some gestures to become cancelable by rolling.

Adjusted the input speed in some menus, such as conversation menus, to prevent accidental skips.

Fixed a bug that caused damage to the player and friendly summons when using the “Last Rites” Skill under specific circumstances.

Fixed a bug that caused higher than expected poise damage when performing left-handed attacks with Thrusting Swords.

Fixed a bug with Spinning Slash Skill that generated poise when used with Twinblades.

Fixed a bug in The Queen’s Black Flame Skill that did not apply poise when using this skill.

Fixed a bug where the characteristics of some weapons were not working properly against mounted enemies.

Fixed a bug that caused a Bleed buildup when using the Spinning Strikes Skill while under the effect of the Bloodflame Blade Skill, even if the attack did not hit the enemy.

Fixed a bug that caused some Skill to perform incorrectly when specific actions were performed.

Fixed a bug that caused unexpected behaviors when some incantations were used in quick succession.

Fixed a bug where the spectral steed did not trigger a death fall under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from getting hit by other players under certain circumstances in Multiplayer.

Fixed a bug in the Colosseum that allowed Critical hits against players in specific death animations.

Fixed a bug where the Mimic’s Veil effect was not properly reflected to other players under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug that caused other players summoned as hunters to immediately return after being summoned under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug in Multiplayer where some spirits could be locked on even after they disappeared.

Improved Multiplayer stability under certain circumstances

Fixed a bug that caused specific maps to render differently than expected under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug where the damage of some equipped weapons were incorrectly displayed in various menus.

Fixes a bug that prevented marking sites of Grace in the map menu under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug where item names and the cursor were not displayed correctly in the inventory menu under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug where event actions were available while being in the map menu.

Fixed a bug in the map menu that caused specific terrains to be displayed differently from the actual terrain.

Steam-only adjustments

Changed the initial layout of “Key Settings” in “Keyboard and Mouse Settings” in the system menu. Note : If you have created save data before this update, your layout will not be affected.

Fixed a bug where the mouse cursor would blink in the title menu, causing the game to be unstable under certain circumstances.

Fixed a bug where a submenu with no items would be displayed after a right-click during the tutorial.

The version number of this update shown at the lower right corner of the Title Screen will be as follows:

App Ver. 1.12

Regulation Ver. 1.12.1

Online play requires the player to apply this update.

That's everything added to Elden Ring with the 1.12 update.