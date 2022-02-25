How to beat Rennala in Elden Ring

Rennala is the second major legacy dungeon boss in Elden Ring and one you need to beat to progress. Here’s how to defeat Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon.

You’ll face Rennala shortly after defeating the Red Wolf of Redagon in Raya Lucaria. This legacy dungeon boss isn’t actually a demigod herself, but her ex-husband was and as a result, Rennala is still in possession of his shard of the Elden Ring. Therefore, you’ll need to beat Rennala before you can progress further in the story.

Rennala is one of the most creative and impressive bosses in all of FromSoftware’s games and the battle takes place over two vastly different phases. Here’s what you need to do to overcome this powerful sorceress.

Contents

Where to find Rennala in Elden Ring

Rennala can be located after taking the elevator to the top of the Raya Lucaria Academy, the very end of the legacy dungeon. After beating the Red Wolf, make your way outside and take the path round to the elevator.

A giant ball will roll towards you and can be very dangerous, but once you’re past it you can unlock a shortcut to avoid taking this hazardous route again.

Remember, the elevator is guarded by a powerful Carim Knight NPC who can really ruin your day due to his auto-parry ability. Fight him if you like, but don’t be afraid to lure him away from the elevator then run back to it quickly to escape him and progress to the boss.

You can also cheese this NPC by sending the lift back up and coaxing the Knight to fall to his death down the elevator shaft. We won’t judge you.

How to defeat Rennala

When you enter Rennala’s arena you’ll see it filled with crawling children in graduation dress called her “sweetings”. No matter how many of these you kill, she’ll simply summon more, so don’t bother trying to thin the herd.

These creepy kid-monsters can attack you with swipes or spells but are relatively harmless on their own. However, if you get caught in a chain of attacks by several, they can soon kill you. So, stay mobile and don’t let them gang up on you.

Rennala herself will be floating in the air within a protective bubble whispering sweet words to her Elden Ring Shard as she cradles it like a baby. She’ll also cast the occasional spell at you and resurrect her sweetings. Her fire and glintstone spells can do major damage, so use the bookshelves to avoid her attacks.

To win this fight, try to locate the sweeting covered by a golden aura and attack them. You don’t need to kill them, but to shatter the aura. Doing so will damage Rennala’s shield and after breaking 3 gold auras, Rennala’s shield will break and she’ll float down to the floor – this is when you can attack and damage her.

Once you’ve got in a few good hits, Rennala will case an explosive spell and restore her shield, so get away from her the moment she begins glowing, as this attack can really hurt. She’ll then cast the golden aura on another sweeting and you’ll need to repeat the process.

Remember, her attacks against you increase in frequency the more health she loses, making her progressively more dangerous. When surrounded by a golden aura, her sweetings will be able to fire books at you, making them more dangerous than normal, so be wary.

Once you’ve reduced her health to zero, a cutscene will play and you’ll enter phase 2 of this boss.

Phase 2

In phase 2 Rennala will fight you directly in a new arena and will cast a variety of powerful spells. Her attacks can be devastating to those with little magic defense, so avoid them at all costs. Luckily, she’ll telegraph them in advance so you can avoid each one with some careful timing.

While Rennala hits hard she’s also somewhat of a glass cannon and doesn’t have much health or poise. So, ending the fight as quickly as possible is to your advantage. This was she has less time to cast her spells against you.

She’ll also make life harder for you by summoning a variety of spirit allies including a Giant, a Bloodhound Knight, and a Dragon. Naturally, each of these enemies is hard enough on their own, so killing her before she can summon them is recommended.

The good news is these spirit allies disappear after a few attacks, so try to avoid them and don’t engage. Just focus on Rennala. Using your own spirit summons is also advisable, as these will draw some of her attention and that of her allies.

Post battle

Surprisingly for a Souls game, Rennala will survive the battle once you defeat her and will surrender her Elden Ring Shard to you. She will then become a friendly NPC, allowing you to reconfigure your character design should you revisit her in her tower.

It’s also worth learning more about the lore surrounding Rennala before and after the fight. As it’s rare of FromSoftware to allow a boss to have a hopeful end to such a tragic story.

So, there you have it, all the tips and tricks you need to beat the Rennala in Elden Ring. Make sure you check out our Elden Ring page for all the latest news and guides.

