Golden Seeds increase the number of Flask of Crimson Tears and Flask of Cerulean Tears you can hold in Elden Ring. There’s plenty to find so here’s everything you need to know.
The Flask of Crimson Tears and the Flask of Cerulean Tears are two of the most important items in Elden Ring. The former is used to restore an amount of HP while the latter is used to restore an amount of FP.
As you progress throughout the game, the amount they restore becomes negligible as your HP and FP pools increase. Fortunately, this can be solved by finding Golden Seeds, which give you more of them.
Advertisement
Initially, one seed will be enough to add a new Flask of Crimson Tears or Flask of Cerulean Tears. However, once you have six, you’ll need to spend two. Once you have eight, you’ll need to spend three, so on and so forth.
This means you’ll need to find 30 seeds to reach the maximum number of flasks, which can be a grind.
Where to find Golden Seeds in Elden Ring
Golden Seeds are more difficult to find than Sacred Tears because they’re not confined to specific locations like churches. They’re generally found under small golden trees scattered throughout the land, but not always.
Advertisement
- Read More: How to survive an invasion in Elden Ring
Sometimes, you’ll need to kill a powerful foe to obtain one — whether it’s because they’re holding one or simply guarding a tree. To make things easier for you, we’ve compiled a list of all the known locations so far.
Limgrave
|Golden Seed Number
|Location
|1
|Dropped by Ulcerated Tree Spirit boss at bottom of the Fringefolk Hero’s Grave. Stonesword Key required.
|2
|Found under tree on hill near Stormgate
|3
|Found under tree in field near Fort Haight
|4
|Found on rocky platform near Castle Morne Rampart
|5
|Found in Stormhill Shack after helping Roderika and unlocking her as vendor in Roundtable Hold. Can also be found by speaking to her after.
Stormveil Castle
|Golden Seed Number
|Location
|6
|Found near Secluded Cell Site of Grace. Turn left down staircase and look for it between two trees
|7
|Found beneath Stormveil Castle courtyard. From Liftside Chamber, head to courtyard, turn right, drop down into depths below. Kill rats and drop down further. Defeat mini-boss and receive Golden Seen.
Liurnia of the Lakes
|Golden Seed Number
|Location
|8
|Found under tree in ruins west of Academy Gate Town
|9
|Found under tree below bridge near Red Wolf of Radagon boss fight location
|10
|Found at end of path northeast of Main Academy Gate
|11
|Found in Caria Manor near Manor Upper Level Site of Grace
|12
|Found near houses west of Grand Lift of Dectus
Nokstella, Eternal City
|Golden Seed Number
|Location
|13
|Found in northwest side of map. After acquiring Moon of Nokstella in temple, take side exit on the south side and follow path downward to elevator
Siofra River
|Golden Seed Number
|Location
|14
|Found in Siofra River. North and slightly west of Worshipper’s Woods
Leyndell, Royal Capital
|Golden Seed Number
|Location
|15
|Dropped by Lesser Ulcerated Tree Spirit
|16
|Found under tree guarded by Valiant Gargoyle and Oracle Envoy near West Capital Rampart
Caelid
|Golden Seed Number
|Location
|17
|Found under tree southeast of Bestial Sanctum
|18
|Found under tree in northern section of Sellia, Town of Sorcery
Altus Plateau
|Golden Seed Number
|Location
|19
|Found under tree near exit of narrow channel north of Seethewater River
|20
|Found under tree southwest of Windmill Village
|21
|Two found underneath tree near western outer wall of Leyndell
|22
|Two found underneath tree near northwestern outer wall of Leyndell
|23
|Found next to road in western Altus Plateau
|24
|Dropped by a Ulcerated Tree Spirit north of the Avenue Balcony in Leyndell Royal Capital. Turn left, drop down, and enter door
|25
|Founder under tree guarded by gargoyle southeast of West Capital Rampart
|26
|Found northwest of Minor Erdtree in Altus Plateau
|27
|Found under tree at Erdtree-Gazing Hill, north of Lux Ruins
|28
|Dropped by Ulcerated Tree Spirit south of Outer Wall Phantom Tree. Emerges from ground in military camp
Lake of Rot
|Golden Seed Number
|Location
|29
|Found near Grand Cloister. Follow blood river backward until you find rotten waterfall and kill giant enemy
Mountaintops of the Giants
|Golden Seed Number
|Location
|30
|Found under tree in valley northeast of the Minor Erdtree (Mountaintops East)
|31
|Found on Flame Peak in front of massive frozen giant
|32
|Found under tree near path between Forbidden Lands and Grand Lift of Rold
|33
|Found under tree southwest of Ordina, Liturgical Town
Crumbling Farum Azula
|Golden Seed Number
|Location
|34
|Found under tree near pillars south of fountain plaza on upper level after ascending Dragon Temple Lift
Mt. Gelmir
|Golden Seed Number
|Location
|35
|Found under tree west of Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite. Can be accessed after killing Fullgrown Fallingstar Beast
That’s everything you need to know to find all the Golden Seeds in Elden Ring. It’s worth finding them since they’ll be a massive help throughout the game, especially towards the end when enemies hit much harder.
If you’re looking for more ways to make the Elden Ring experience less grueling, we’ve got plenty of guides to help along the way. You can find them by clicking here or by clicking the individual links below.
Advertisement
Ash of War: Bloodhound’s Step | Mimic Tear | Gold Scarab | Elden Ring Stonedigger Troll | Elden Ring Margit the Fell Omen | Elden Ring Flying Dragon Agheel | Elden Ring Tree Sentinel | Elden Ring Grave Warden | Elden Ring Pumpkin Head | Elden Ring Soldier of Godrick