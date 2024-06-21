New Crystal Tear locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree introduces a host of new Crystal Tears for your Wonderous Physick. This guide will go over the location of all the new Crystal Tears in Shadow of the Erdtree.

The Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is finally here and we’re all taking our first tentative steps into the Land of Shadow. Following Miquella’s footsteps is no easy task of course and you’ll want to be prepared to face every new challenge.

You’ll likely be hunting down all the new weapon types introduced in the game to see what fits your build. One thing you definitely shouldn’t neglect however is the new Crystal Tears in Shadow of the Erdtree.

Thanks to their interesting new powers that differ greatly from Elden Ring’s base Crystal Tears, new Wonderous Physick concoctions are sure to be build-defining. We’ve compiled a list of every new Crystal Tear we’ve found in Shadow of the Erdtree as well as some other useful information.

Contents:

How to get new Crystal Tears in Shadow of the Erdtree

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco via Dexerto Defeating Furnace Golems is the key to unlocking Shadow of the Ertree’s Crystal Tears.

In the Elden Ring Base Game, Crystal Tears were usually rewarded by defeating the Erdtree Avatars often found near the Minor Erdtrees. In the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, the terrifying Furnace Golems have replaced Erdtree Avatars.

Defeating the Furnace Golems dotted around the Land of Shadows will almost always reward you with a brand new Crystal Tear. These can be used to alter your Mixed Physick in some pretty cool new ways.

If you’re not keen on spoiling too much about the Elden Ring DLC, this information should serve as a good starting point for hunting them down. If you’re fine with knowing exactly where they are, below are the locations for every new Crystal Tear we’ve found in Shadow of the Erdtree so far.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree: Crystal Tear locations

So far in our journey, we’ve located six of the new Crystal Tears in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. We’ve listed every one of them below along with their location and the effect that they generate when you consume your Wonderous Physick.

Deflecting Hard Tear location

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Deflecting Hard Tear location.

Effect: Enhances spontaneous guard in Mixed Physick.

You can acquire the Deflecting Hard Tear in Shadow of the Erdtree by defeating the Furnace Golem southeast of the Three-Path Cross Site of Grace in Gravesite Plain. It’s the very first Furnace Golem you’ll spot when you first set foot on the stunning vista that introduces you to the Land of Shadow.

This particular Furnace Golem is a good way to learn how fighting them will work and you’ll want to load up on some Scadutree Blessings if it’s giving you trouble. We have a guide on how to tackle Furnace Golems but the cliff notes for this one are to rely on Torrent so you can use his double jump to avoid the worst of their massive flame attacks.

Oil-Soaked Tear location

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Oil-Soaked Tear location.

Effect: Coats nearby enemies with oil in Mixed Physick.

Defeating the Furnace Golem roaming around the Ruins of Unte to the south of the Castle Wateringhole Site of Grace will get you the Oil-Soaked Tear. This one is fantastic for players keen on using fire in their build for obvious reasons.

Acquiring this new Crystal Tear in Shadow of the Erdtree also requires getting to the Lower Scadu Altus area, meaning you’ll have to have made your way through the Shadow Keep. This Legacy Dungeon houses a boss that should be very familiar.

Viridian Hidden Tear location

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Viridian Hidden Tear location.

Effect: Eliminates all stamina consumption in Mixed Physick.

The Viridian Hidden Tear is your reward for defeating the Furnace Golem splashing about in the water northeast of the Cerulean Coast Site of Grace. The Viridian Hidden Tear can be useful for allowing more dodge rolls against the many long-winded attack sequences of Shadow of the Erdtree’s major bosses.

You can actually get to the Furnace Golem that keeps it from you relatively early by beelining down the Ellac River. Start in the Gravesite Plain and follow the river south.

Crimsonburst Dried Tear location

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Crimsonburst Dried Tear location.

Effect: Steadily restores HP of nearby allies for a time in Mixed Physick.

You can unlock the Crimsonburst Dried Tear by felling the Furnace Golem stomping about the camp in front of the Shadow Keep in Scadu Altus. This particular Crystal Tear is great for getting more value out of your Spirit Ashes or keeping your friends alive during an invasion.

Of course, the Furnace Golem fight here can be a headache because Messmer’s soldiers in the nearby camp will join the fray. Luckily, the Furnace Golem isn’t their friend and you can bait it into wiping the soldiers out with its sweeping attacks.

Glovewort Crystal Tear location

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Glovewort Tear location.

Effect: Improves the capabilities of Spirit Summons in a Mixed Physick.

Defeating the Furnace Golem northwest of Charo’s Hidden Grave in the southernmost region of the Land of Shadow will award you the Glovewort Crystal Tear. If you’re not too proud to whip out a Spirit Ash every now and then, this one is worth nabbing.

The Furnace Golem itself is a little tricky to deal with because its legs are heavily armored. Use the Great Jars in the surrounding environment to make short work of it.

Crimson-Sapping Cracked Tear location

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Crimson Sapping Cracked Tear location.

Effect: Grant attacks HP-restoring effects in Mixed Physick.

This Crystal Tear can be added to your arsenal by defeating the Furnace Golem in the Ancient Ruins of Rauh a little ways north of the Rauh Ancient Ruins, West Site of Grace. Arguably the toughest of these fights thanks to the area being intended for Shadow of the Erdtree’s late-game and being appropriately scaled.

The Crimson-Sapping Cracked Tear is worth the struggle however because health on hit is a useful ability. Sorry Malenia’s Great Rune, this one doesn’t rely on Rune Arcs.

FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Now you’re ready to concoct the best Wonderous Physicks in Shadow of the Erdtree.

Those are all the new Crystal Tears we’ve found in Shadow of the Erdtree so far. We’ll be sure to update this guide if we stumble upon any more in our playthrough.

If you’re after more help with Shadow of the Erdtree, our guides on the two early-game bosses might be handy. Check out how to defeat the Divine Beast Dancing Lion and Rellana, Twin Moon Knight.

