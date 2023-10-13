Elden Ring best spells: From Sorceries to Incantations

The Lands Between offer dozens of sorceries and incantations to dazzle and blast your enemies with, but which spells are the best in Elden Ring? Here’s all you need to know to properly build your character’s sorcery and faith in FromSoftware’s RPG.

Like previous Souls games, Elden Ring features two distinct types of magic spells for caster builds to use. The first is known as sorcery and is a lot like traditional magic from other RPGs. It features some standard elemental spells, some interesting moon-themed magic, and the traditional Souls spells from Dark and Demon’s Souls. However, in Elden Ring, this has been repackaged and is now known as Glintstone Sorcery.

The second magic type in the game is the Faith-based incantations. These are very similar to miracles from earlier Souls games, but they work differently from standard sorceries. They can also be used to cast passive buffs to players who opt for a more melee-focused build.

Contents

FromSoftware Frenzied flame magic is incredibly powerful.

Spells in Elden Ring explained

The best spells in Elden Ring largely depend on the build you’re using. If you’re an Intelligence build or are incorporating it into your build, then sorceries are spells to prioritize. If you’re playing the game as a Faith build, then incantations will serve as your main offensive method.

Magic-users (be it sorceries or incantations) can also equip a variety of weapons. Staffs will be needed to cast sorceries and incantation users will need to equip Seals to cast their spells. Some magic users may choose a mixture of both sorceries and incantations, while others may focus on just one.

It’s also possible to create a custom battle mage who fights with a melee weapon in one hand and a staff/seal in the other. Strength/Faith builds are popular in Elden Ring, as are Intelligence/Dexterity builds, but you can mix and match to suit your own playstyle.

With the above in mind, we’ll split our collection of best spells in Elden Ring into two lists, one for sorceries while the other with a focus on incantations. There are also sub-categories of spells within each school of magic, so we’ll make this clear in each entry.

FromSoftware Rogier will teach you some spells early in the game.

Best sorcery spells in Elden Ring

Here are some of the best sorceries in Elden Ring:

Glintstone Pebble

Dark/Demon’s Souls fans will recognize this spell straight away, it’s essentially Soul Arrow but with a different name. This is the earliest Glintstone sorcery that can be learned and even if you’re using a melee-focused build, it’s worth learning.

While not very powerful, it provides a ranged option whenever you need one and can be used to lure enemies into attacking or to finish off weak foes from a distance. Those leveling Intelligence will soon outgrow it, but it only requires 10 Intelligence stat points to use, so it can be equipped by most builds.

Thopps and Sellen are NPCs who both sell the spell, but some character classes begin with it already.

Glintstone Arc

Glintstone Arc works a lot like Glintstone Pebble, but rather than firing one tiny arrow, it throws a long horizontal Glintblade at enemies and is great for crowd control.

It’s ideal for those looking to take out multiple enemies or as an upgrade to weaker Glintstone spells like Pebble or Shard. Those going for a full Intelligence build will find it useful throughout the game as the spell is fast and versatile, but it’s not suited for major destruction.

Loretta’s Greatbow

This is one of our favorite spells and one that’s useful throughout the entire game. The spell allows you to quickly and accurately fire a powerful bolt that damages enemies from a distance. The more you wind up, the more powerful the blast.

It’s a superb alternative to bows for characters who want to switch between magic and melee fighting styles. However, it takes a couple of seconds who prep, so isn’t ideal for close-quarters combat.

It can be obtained by defeating Royal Knight Loretta at the Carian Manor. The spell also has a more powerful version called Loretta’s Mastery, but this takes longer to wind up and isn’t as accurate.

FromSoftware Ranni is the master of moon and cold magic.

Ranni’s Dark Moon

This spell can be found in a chest at the top of Chelona’s Rise once you solve the puzzle. This is a powerful spell and can be boosted by a variety of items, including Ranni’s set. So if you’re creating an Ice/Moon witch/wizard, this is one of the best spells to seek out.

It hits hard, but be careful, it needs distance and time to wind up. The same can be said for a similar spell, Rennala’s Full Moon. This is weaker than Ranni’s, but does cold damage instead.

Rock Sling

While it’s a tough spell to get, Rock Sling can be found in a chest in the underground cellar just north of the Street of Sages Ruins. Excellent for Intelligence builds, and extra powerful when buffed by gear, Rock Sling is one of the best spells in Elden Ring.

It’s still effective in endgame due to its nice mix of power and speed. It only requires Intelligence to be 18 to be equipped too, so can be used for the duration of the game.

Comet Azur

Acquired from the Hermit Village in Mt. Gelmir after speaking to Primeval Sorcerer Azur who’s sitting near the cliffs in the northeast. You’ll also need to take down a Demi-Human Queen boss to get close. However, it’s worth it, Comet Azur is the most powerful spell in Elden Ring, and is devastating when used with the right gear and build.

It requires your Intelligence to be 60 though, so it’s an endgame spell and designed for those who have either committed to an Int build, or who have leveled the stat through repeated NG+ cycles. It takes some time to wind up, but this is a spell that can floor most enemies in Elden Ring.

FromSoftware Sorcery has received even more buffs in recent patches.

Best incantations in Elden Ring

Here are some of the best incantations in Elden Ring:

Ekzykes’s Decay

Not only does Ekzykes’s Decay do major damage when cast by Faith builds, it can also infect an enemy with the Scarlet Rot. The spell is a more powerful version of Rotton Breath which also causes Rot build-up. Scarlet Rot can be an excellent way to take down an annoying boss, once infected, it will chip away at their health until they either recover or die.

It’s surpassed by the spell Scarlet Aeonia, but you’ll need to have killed Melania to unlock that one. So, use this until that difficult day arrives. The spell can be purchased at the Dragon Communion Altar at the Cathedral of Dragon Communion for 2 Dragon Hearts. You’ll need to have killed Ekzykes first, he’s hanging out in Caelid.

Law of Regression

There are lots of incantations that cure health or status ailments, but none are as good as Law of Regression. Unlike most incantations, this spell is Intelligence-based instead of Faith, so it can be used by a variety of builds.

The spell is also important to the story of Elden Ring, as using it at the right place reveals one of the game’s big twists. It can also be used to unlock Goldmask’s ending. You can purchase it from Brother Corhyn or Turtle Pope after giving them the Golden Order Principia spellbook.

Swarm of Flies

This useful spell can be found on a corpse along the east wall of the Mohgwyn Palace blood marsh and is ideal for those creating Dexterity/Faith/Arcane bleed builds. Hurling this spell at an enemy before charging them with Rivers of Blood drawn is an excellent way to increase the likelihood of inflicting hemorrhage on them.

In case you didn’t know, bleed builds are insanely over-powered in Elden Ring, even after the patches that nerfed them. Swarm of Flies is just another helpful tool in this already dangerous arsenal.

Bandai Namco/FromSoft Radahn is the master of gravity magic.

Inescapable Frenzy

An incantation that gives you the edge in PvP, this spell requires the user to walk a dark path to unlock. You’ll need to head down into the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds, defeat Mohg, The Omen, attack the altar at the front of the boss room, then descend the platforms to the bottom – while trying not to fall to your death.

You will see a corpse that you can then loot the spell from when you reach the bottom. Not only does this path unlock the Frenzied Flame ending (should you continue the quest), the spell allows you to use the Chaos Flame to drive other players into frenzied madness.

Greyoll’s Roar

Greyoll is the gigantic elder dragon that sits in Caelid and is protected by smaller, powerful dragons. You can purchase the spell from the Cathedral of Dragon Communion, but you’ll need to murder the helpless Greyoll to do so. You monster.

The incantation emits a loud roar that not only buffs you, it debuffs nearby enemies, making it a brilliant spell to cast when facing difficult bosses.

Gurranq’s Beast Claw

A supremely powerful spell to those using pure Faith builds, Beast Claw can be unlocked after giving Gurranq eight deathroots (and surviving his attack halfway through handing them over). It can be used alongside the Clawmark Seal for best results.

Remember, these are just the spells we found most helpful in our playthrough. Other players, using different builds, may favor different spells that are available – and there are many, many more.

If you’re looking for more ways to overcome the many difficult challenges in Elden Ring, we’ve got plenty of other guides to help. You can find them by clicking here or clicking the individual links below.

