Best weapons in Elden Ring: From Moonveil Katana to Dark Moon Greatsword

Elden Ring features dozens of armaments to slay your enemies in the Lands Betweem. Here’s 10 of the best weapons in Elden Ring.

The best weapons in Elden Ring largely depends on the build you’re using. If you’re a Dexterity build, then katanas and bows are a reliable choice. If you’re playing the game as a tanky Strength build, then a greatsword or large axe may be more suitable. Magic users can equip a variety of weapons, but staffs and wands will be their weapons of choice. As for Faith builds, they will need to seek out powerful Seals to buff their incantations.

Of course, many weapons can be adjusted to suit your build, but others are locked and may not be right for you. Below, we’ve complied a list of 10 of the best weapons in Elden Ring and have made sure every major built type is catered for. So if you’re a Samurai, a Knight, or a spell-slinging Wizard, there’s an ideal weapon for you.

Best Weapons in Elden Ring

Here’s a list of 1o of the best weapons in Elden Ring, where to find them, and why they made the list:

Blasphemous Blade

This mid-weight greatsword can be unlocked after defeating Rykard in the Volcano Manor, then cashing in his Remembrance with Enia at the Roundtable Hold.

The sword stacks mostly with Faith but also with Strength and Dexterity, making it a great all-round sword for various builds. Its Taker’s Flame ability spews fire damage toward enemies at a short distance.

It also heals the player upon killing enemies which makes it a very valuable sword to explore a new area with. However, this feature is less helpful when battling bosses.

Sword of Night and Flame

Referred to as ‘Elden Ring’s easy mode’, this sword was incredibly OP before it was nerfed in the first major update. It’s still very powerful but is no longer completely broken.

The sword stacks with Intelligence and Faith, making it a superb weapon for battle mage builds. It can be found in a chest in Caria Manor by jumping off the ramparts to a lower section, then down an open trapdoor.

Rivers of Blood

Rivers of Blood is the ultimate bleed weapon in Elden Ring and is deadly in the hands of a powerful Dexterity build. The sword can be found by defeating the invading Okina at the Church of Repose near the Forge of the Giants.

It’s incredibly useful against Fire Giant and Malenia as well as other bosses that are weak to hemorrhage damage.

Meteorite Staff

The Meteorite Staff is an excellent weapon for anyone playing with an Intelligence build, it has an S rank in that stat so is therefore deadly in the hands of a wizard.

It can be found in Caelid, in the swamp near Sellia Crystal Tunnel. A good time to retrieve this staff is when you emerge from the tunnel after being sent there by a booby-trapped chest.

Frenzied Flame Seal

A powerful Faith weapon, this Seal lets you cast incredibly OP Frenzied Flame incantations. However, you’ll need to lock yourself into that ending to obtain it – although it’s worth it.

To obtain this item, you’ll need to become the Lord of Chaos and complete Hyetta’s quest. Once you’ve obtained the power of the Three Fingers, return to Hyetta to receive the Seal. This will increase the damage of flame spells by 20%.

The Lion Greatbow

Anyone who’s faced Radahn will be instantly familiar with this greatbow. It’s the one he uses to pepper you with arrows at the start of the fight.

Once the Starscourge falls, you’ll be able to trade his Remembrance for his bow with Enia. It stacks with Strength and Dexterity and is a contender for the most powerful bow in Elden Ring.

Dark Moon Greatsword

Souls veterans will be instantly familiar with this sword, as variants of it have featured in all three Dark Souls games, Demon’s Souls, and Bloodborne. It was bound to show up in Elden Ring and doesn’t disappoint.

The sword can only be unlocked by completing Ranni’s quest and becoming her consort. You don’t need to opt for her ending, but the choice to select it at the end will need to be possible.

It mostly scales with Intelligence, but is also a good choice for Strength and Dexterity builds who want to take advantage of its built-in Frost damage

Moonveil Katana

A controversial sword in the Elden Ring community, the Moonveil Katana stacks with Intelligence and Dexterity (mostly) and inflicts bleed damage.

The fact that it can be found relatively early in the game makes this a rather OP weapon for the right build. It drops after defeating the Magma Wyrm in the Gael Tunnel in Caelid.

Hand of Malenia

The katana that Malenia wields has ruined many a day, but it can also be yours once you defeat her and trade her Remembrance with Enia.

This weapon has ridiculous reach and inflicts passive bleed build-up on its victims too. It should be used by Dexterity builds for best results.

Grafted Blade Greatsword

The legendary sword of Castle Morne and the one Edgar is trying to keep out of the wrong hands. It also looks a little bit like the Iron Throne from Game of Thrones which may be a nod to George R.R. Martin.

This is a powerful and heavy greatsword and is one of the best in the game for those pursuing a Strength build. You can obtain it by defeating the Leonine Misbegotten boss on the beach of Castle Morne.

Scorpion’s Stinger

The Scorpion’s Stinger is an under-appreciated weapon in Elden Ring, but one that can give players a dangerous edge in PVP and PVE. The dagger inflicts scarlet rot and is most useful as a light sidearm alongside your main weapon.

This means it can be used to quickly jab other players and bosses, inflict them with rot, before being switched out for your main weapon. This strategy can really throw invaders and cause a boss’s health to deteriorate passively.

This deadly little dagger can be found on a ledge near the Grand Cloister temple in the Lake of Rot.

Sword of Milos

It seems most swords that inflict bleed damage in Elden Ring are for Dexterity builds. However, the Sword of Milos is a mid-weight greatsword that also causes passive hemorrhage damage to enemies.

The sword can be obtained after defeating Dung Eater at the Outer Moat during his quest. It also contains a scream that lowers the enemy’s defense. Not bad at all.

If you’re looking for more ways to overcome the many difficult challenges in Elden Ring, we’ve got plenty of other guides to help. You can find them by clicking here or clicking the individual links below.

