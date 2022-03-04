Bell Bearings are key items in Elden Ring that can be turned in to NPCs at Roundtable Hold to let you buy endless supplies of Smithing Stones and other items. Here’s where to find them.

Upgrading armaments in Elden Ring can be difficult and time-consuming. The reason is that Smithing Stones and Somber Smithing Stones, which are the base materials needed in abundance to do it, can be hard to find.

Fortunately, there’s a way to make the process easier: finding Bell Bearings and offering them to the Twin Maiden Husks to make them available for purchase. If you want to find them all, we’ve got you covered.

How to use Bell Bearings in Elden Ring

Using Bell Bearings is the easy part. All you need to do is take them to the Twin Maiden Husks in Roundtable Hold and offer it to them. This will grant you access to the items related to that specific Bell Bearing.

After that, you’ll be able to buy as many of them as you want. This includes Smithing Stones, meaning you’ll no longer need to traverse the lands hunting for them since they’ll now be available in unlimited supply.

Where to find Bell Bearings in Elden Ring

Since Bell Bearings are game-changing items, they’re not easy to come by. You’ll find from in chests and on corpses at various locations and by defeating mini-bosses in certain dungeons — some of which can be challenging.

So, to make things easier for you, we’ve compiled a list of all the different places you can find them. We’ve also included a summary of what items each Bell Bearing adds to the Twin Maiden Husks stock list.

Name Usage Location Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing (1) Offer to Twin Maiden Husks to add Smithing Stone (1) and Smithing Stone (2) to their stock Dropped by Crystalian Boss at end of Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing (2) Offer to Twin Maiden Husks to add Smithing Stone (3) and Smithing Stone (4) to their stock Found inside chest at Sealed Tunnel Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing (3) Offer to Twin Maiden Husks to add Smithing Stone (5) and Smithing Stone (6) to their stock Found inside chest at bottom of stairs in Zamor Ruins Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing (4) Offer to Twin Maiden Husks to add Smithing Stone (7) and Smithing Stone (8) to their stock Dropped by The Godskin Duo in Crumbling Farum Azula Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing (1) Offer to Twin Maiden Husks to add Somber Smithing Stone (1) and Somber Smithing Stone (2) to their stock Dropped by Fallingstar Beast in Sellia Crystal Tunnel Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing (2) Offer to Twin Maiden Husks to add Somber Smithing Stone (3) and Somber Smithing Stone (4) to their stock Dropped by Crystalian Spear and Ringblade in Sealed Tunnel Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing (3) Offer to Twin Maiden Husks to add Somber Smithing Stone (5) and Somber Smithing Stone (6) to their stock Found on corpse outside First Church of Marika Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing (4) Offer to Twin Maiden Husks to add Somber Smithing Stone (7) and Somber Smithing Stone (8) to their stock Found on corpse next to Tempest-Facing Balcony in Crumbling Farum Azula Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing (5) Offer to Twin Maiden Husks to add Somber Smithing Stone (9) and Somber Smithing Stone (10) to their stock Found on corpse in Abandoned Temple, north of Crumbling Farum Azuna Ghost Glovewort Pickers Bell Bearing (1) Offer to Twin Maiden Husks to add Ghost Glovewort (1), Ghost Glovewort (2), and Ghost Glovewort (3) to their stock Found on corpse at the base of gazebo in Nokron, Eternal City Ghost Glovewort Pickers Bell Bearing (2) Offer to Twin Maiden Husks to add Ghost Glovewort (4), Ghost Glovewort (5), and Ghost Glovewort (6) to their stock Found inside chest at corner of room in Nokstella, Eternal City Ghost Glovewort Pickers Bell Bearing (3) Offer to Twin Maiden Husks to add Ghost Glovewort (7), Ghost Glovewort (8), and Ghost Glovewort (9) to their stock Found in graveyard at Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree Meat Peddler’s Bell Bearing (1) Offer to Twin Maiden Husks at to add Sliver of Meat, Lump of Flesh, and Turtle Neck Meat to their stock Dropped by Bell Bearing Hunter at Church of Vows Thop’s Bell Bearing Offer to Twin Maiden Husks at to add Glintstone Pebble, Glintstone Arc, and Starlight to their stock Found on Thops’s corpse. After giving him Academy Glintstone Key, fast travel to Schoolhouse Classroom at Raya Lucaria Academy. You’ll find his corpse outside

So, there you have it – everything you need to know to find all the Bell Bearings in Elden Ring.

They’re game-changing items in the sense they make upgrading armaments significantly easier, so they’re worth the time.

If you’re looking for other tips and pointers, you can find them all on our Elden Ring page. Alternatively, you can find links to individual guides below.

