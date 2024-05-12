GamingEA SPORTS FC

All EA FC 25 team licenses, stadium & league changes

Chris Studley
Thuram in EA FC 24EA Sports

With EA FC 24’s lifecycle coming to a close, let’s look forward to EA FC 25 and, specifically, what team changes the football franchise will make.

EA Sports FC/FIFA players are no strangers to the shifting landscape of team and stadium license changes. After all, Serie A powerhouse Juventus didn’t have its signature name or logo in FIFA for many years due to an exclusive deal with Konami’s PES franchise.

For EA FC 25, the team names and logos available in Football Ultimate Team and other game modes will change.

Inter Milan

EA FC 24 is set to be the last game in which Inter Milan will appear, for now at least. In 2022, Konami reached a deal with Inter Milan that will give eFootball exclusivity to the team’s name and logo. This agreement will officially kick in in July 2024.

The move confirms that Inter Milan will join Lazio, Atalanta, Napoli, and AS Roma as Serie A teams’ names and logos not present in EA FC. Those teams are currently known as Latium, Bergamo Calcio, Napoli FC, and Roma FC, respectively.

Jonathan Bamba in EA FC 24EA Sports

But as outlined previously, there is precedent for EA Sports to regain rights. Juventus was unavailable in the FIFA/EA FC franchise for several years, but that’s no longer the case. EA Sports became Juventus’ official gaming partner in 2022, three years after the Konami arrangement.

Stadium and league changes

Regarding stadium and league changes, it’s clear that the power leagues will remain in EA FC 25. The Premier League announced a multi-year extension with EA Sports before the launch of FC 24, while the EFL confirmed a five-year extension in April 2024.

EA Sports and the LaLiga are amid a 10-year pact signed in 2020, and Bundesliga clubs will be in EA FC until at least 2027, per an agreement reached in January 2024.

No stadium changes have been confirmed as of this writing.

