EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition reward: Release date, FC Points, TOTW bonus, Hero item

EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition comes with a ton of cool bonuses. To help you plan, we’ve put together a handy guide walking you through the special edition, what comes with it, and when you can expect to receive your free goodies.

It feels surreal that EA’s next football sim game doesn’t have “FIFA” in the title, but that’s the fact of the matter. Instead, EA SPORTS FC is now on the horizon. It will still be the same grounded football simulation experience that fans have come to love, and it’s also been made more familiar by the release of a special Ultimate Edition.

For those that pre-order early, EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition will help bolster your gameplay experience. The super-duper edition of the game arrives with a variety of cool benefits and bonuses. For a breakdown of it and when you can get your rewards, check out this quick guide.

Contents

When will I get EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition rewards?

EA FC 24 rewards won’t all arrive at the same time with some arriving on September 29 and some arriving as late as November.

EA FC 24 Champion’s League Hero Item for Ultimate Team

Players will receive an Untradeable UEFA Champions League or UEFA Women’s Champions League Hero Item for Ultimate Team, however, players can only get it on November 27, 2023.

This will coincide with the later stages of the Champion’s League Group Stages, so the timing makes more sense for the game tieing into real life.

EA FC 24 TOTW preorder bonus

Your free EA FC 24 Team of the Week 1 Ultimate Team Player Item should be waiting for you the first time you log into Ultimate Team.

If you find that the item isn’t there, then just log out and back in, and it will eventually appear.

When do I get free FIFA Points in EA FC 24?

Your 4,600 FC Points should be available when the game is officially out on September 29, 2023, at midnight.

Again, if you log in and they’re not there once the time hits midnight, just log out and log back in a couple of times and the servers should refresh and your points should eventually sit at the top of your screen in your account.

What’s in EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition?

EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition will include useful extras from a big bundle of FC Points to special Ultimate Team items to give you that extra edge.

Here’s every item included in the Ultimate Edition:

4600 FC Points

Access to Nike Ultimate Team Campaign

Nike X EA Sports FC Ultimate Team Kit

Nike Ultimate Team Campaign Loan Player item for 24 matches

Team of the Week 1 Ultimate Team Player Item

Up to 7 days early access

To ensure you’re fully prepped, kitted, and ready to go for the start of the new season, here are a bunch of other guides for the anticipated footy sim in 2023:

