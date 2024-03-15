EA FC 24: How to complete Ultimate Birthday Falcao Objectives challenge

Here’s how EA FC 24 players can complete the Ultimate Birthday Falcao Objectives challenge in Football Ultimate Team.

The EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday promo officially kicked off on March 15, as new cards were added to packs, including items for Lionel Messi and Kevin de Bruyne. This came a day after the launch of Season 5, when Kolo Muani and other Ultimate Birthday cards were introduced.

Additionally, an 88 OVR Ultimate Birthday card featuring Rayo Vallecano striker Falcao was added by way of a new Objectives challenge.

Here’s a look at the new challenge.

Full list of EA FC 24 Falcao Objectives

There are four separate challenges players will need to achieve to complete the EA FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Falcao Objectives challenge. FC 24 players must grind in Squad Battles or Rivals/Champions to get each one done.

Here are the four Objectives:

Columbian Masterclass – Score seven goals using players from Columbia in Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty difficulty (rewards are 500 XP and Premium Gold Pack)

– Score seven goals using players from Columbia in Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty difficulty (rewards are 500 XP and Premium Gold Pack) Play 12 – Play 12 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (rewards are 500 XP and 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

– Play 12 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (rewards are 500 XP and 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Speedy Assist – Assist six goals using players win min. 85 PAC in Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (rewards are 500 XP and 75+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack)

– Assist six goals using players win min. 85 PAC in Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (rewards are 500 XP and 75+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack) Spanish Festivities – Win eight matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having min. three LaLiga players in your starting 11 (rewards are 500 XP and 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

Those who complete all four will receive an 88 OVR Ultimate Birthday Falcao card.

Tips for completing Falcao Objectives

There are three types of players needed for this set of Objectives: players with min. 85 PAC, LaLiga footballers, and Columbian national players.

Luis Diaz, Luis Muriel, and Duvan Zapata are all attackers from Columbia and all three have reasonably priced base items.

From there, fill out the squad with players with high PAC and at least three LaLiga footballers to complete the set of Objectives.

This set of Objectives will expire on March 22.

