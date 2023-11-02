EA FC 24 Season 2 Act I rewards: Which players should you choose?

Here’s a look at all the Season 2 Act I player rewards in EA FC 24, plus a brief breakdown of each and recommendations.

On November 2, EA Sports kicked off Act I of Season 2 in Football Ultimate Team. With it came player rewards that can be earned at Level 10 (10,000 XP), Level 15 (15,000 XP), and Level 19 (19,000 XP).

Three Dutch, three Belgian, and three Nigerian national players are the rewards for Season 2 Act I, but which cards have the best potential in FUT?

Here’s a look at all the EA FC 24 Season 2 Act I rewards, plus recommendations for which ones to take.

Level 10

Here’s a look at the Level 10 EA FC 24 Season 2 Act 1 rewards:

Taiwo Awoniyi

EA Sports

Siebe Van der Heyden

EA Sports

Joshua Zirkzee

EA Sports

There are two strikers available at Level 10: Awoniyi and Zirkzee. Zirkzee has slightly better Shooting, but Awoniyi has the all-important pace advantage and can slot in very nicely in Premier League builds.

Siebe Van der Heyden is a CB with serviceable defensive stats, but nothing outstanding.

Awoniyi should be the pick here.

Level 15

Now, let’s move on to the Level 15 EA FC 24 Season 2 Act I rewards:

Frank Onyeka

EA Sports

Largie Ramazani

EA Sports

Davy Klaassen

EA Sports

Ramazani is the fastest player of the bunch, but the UD Almeria RM is an offensive-minded midfielder with secondaries at LM, RW, and ST. This 86 OVR does, however, have the most of the three PlayStyles (5), including Quick Step.

Frank Onyeka, meanwhile, does have Premier League chemistry and is a nice budget defense option. Plus, Onyeka can be used at CM, as well.

Klaassen is well-rounded but does lag in the Pace category. The Inter Milan CM only has 70 Sprint Speed.

Ramazani is a strong option here and arguably the best player of the bunch. However, those more interested in Chemistry might want to go with Onyeka, which is a good card in its own right.

Level 19

Now, a look at the Level 19 rewards:

Alex Iwobi

EA Sports

Axel Witsel

EA Sports

Rick Karsdorp

EA Sports

Realistically, one could take Awoniyi, Onyeka, and Iwobi as EA FC 24 Season 2 Act I rewards for Chemistry purposes and flesh out the makings of a nice budget team. All three are very solid options, including the Fulham striker.

Iwobi has Long Pass+ in addition to 4-Star Skill Moves, not to mention great Speed.

Karsdorp has four PlayStyles, much like Iwobi, and can also be used at RWB, RM, and RW. It does have decent enough all-around stats to be a budget option on the right side.

Iwobi appears to be the better choice of the three, as the Fulham RM is a good attacking midfielder who can set up plays and move the ball upfield.

Season 2 Act I will end on November 23.

