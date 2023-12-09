EA FC 24: How to get 85 OVR Ultimate Dynasties Daniel Maldini in FUT

Here’s a breakdown of how FUT players can unlock the 85 OVR Ultimate Dynasties Daniel Maldini in EA FC 24 without having to spend a single Coin.

EA Sports kicked off the EA FC 24 Ultimate Dynasties promo on December 8. This event celebrates some of the best families in the soccer world.

Part of that content launch included the addition of an 85 OVR Ultimate Dynasties Daniel Maldini, the son of Italian legend Paolo Maldini.

Here’s how EA FC 24 players can unlock the 85 OVR Ultimate Dynasties Daniel Maldini in Football Ultimate Team.

EA Sports

How to complete Maldini Objective in EA FC 24

To unlock the 85 OVR Ultimate Dynasties Daniel Maldini in EA FC 24, Football Ultimate Team players must complete just one Objective.

All EA FC 24 players must do is score in three separate Squad Battles, Rivals, or FUT Champions games with the 93 OVR Ultimate Dynasties Paolo Maldini in the starting squad.

However, one must obtain the Ultimate Dynasties Paolo Maldini first.

Methods

One will need the 93 OVR Ultimate Dynasties Paolo Maldini to unlock his son Daniel’s 85 OVR card in Football Ultimate Team.

However, the cost of the Maldini is almost 4,000,000 Coins on the Football Ultimate Team marketplace. That’s a significantly high price that would likely price out free-to-play EA FC 24 players. Luckily, there’s a better way to complete the Objective.

The EA FC 24 team released an Ultimate Dynasties Daily Objective that is repeatable throughout the week of December 8. All one has to do is play a game in any Ultimate Team game mode — whether it be Rivals, Squad Battles, or anything else in between — to unlock an 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack and a two-game loan version of Ultimate Dynasties Maldini.

Then, just rinse and repeat until one gets enough games with the loan version.

The Maldini Objective will expire on December 15 at 6 PM GMT.

