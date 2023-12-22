EA FC 24: How to complete Winter Wildcards Jonathan Bamba Objectives challenge

Here’s a look at the Objectives for the EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards Jonathan Bamba challenge, plus tips on how to get it done cheaply.

On December 22, the EA FC 24 team kicked off the Winter Wildcards promo with a slew of big-name players getting upgrades, plus some Icons that are now available in packs.

Additionally, EA FC 24 FUT players can now add an 86 OVR Winter Wildcards Jonathan Bamba, one that can be obtained via an Objectives challenge.

So, how can you add 86 OVR Bamba, a card that has 4-Star Skill Moves and Weak Foot? Here’s what you need to know.

EA Sports

Full list of EA FC 24 Jonathan Bamba Objectives

There are four separate challenges players will need to achieve to complete the Winter Wildcards Jonathan Bamba EA FC 24 Objectives challenge. FC 24 players will need to grind in Squad Battles or Rivals to get each one done.

Here are the four Objectives:

French Flair : Score five goals using French players in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (reward is 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

: Score five goals using French players in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (reward is 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Right Through : Assist three goals with Through Balls in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using a LaLiga player (reward is 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

: Assist three goals with Through Balls in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using a LaLiga player (reward is 81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Double Up : Score at least two or more goals per match in three separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

: Score at least two or more goals per match in three separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 82+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) LaLiga Wins: Win eight matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having min. three LaLiga players in your Starting 11 (rewards are 500 XP and 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

All pack rewards from the Objectives feature untradable rewards.

Tips for completing Winter Wildcards Jonathan Bamba Objectives

Squad Battles give players the best chance to get these done, as one can simply play and grind the Objectives without sweating too much in online play.

Now, normally it would be a good idea to search for attackers and midfielders that meet multiple requirements to get the various Objectives done. This can be done, but you’ll have to get creative.

There are a lot of expensive French national players, but Nabil Fekir and Tchouameni have base items that are cheap and get assists However, non-LaLiga players like Lacazette, Ben Yedder, and Cascarino are all cheap options for those who want French attackers to get these done.

This challenge will expire on January 5 at 6 PM BST.

