EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards promo: Date, leaked cards, more

Here’s a look at what FUT players can expect during the upcoming EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards promo, including what Icons will be coming to the game.

After a week of celebrating the best players from the Group Stage of the UEFA Champions League, it’s time to get in the holiday mood.

EA FC 24 is set to bring back the Winter Wildcards, as the promo will return to Football Ultimate Team for another year. But, what cards will be included in the promo and when will it start?

Here’s a look at what we know.

EA Sports

When does EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards start?

The EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards promo will start on December 22, 2023. This has been confirmed by the EA Sports social team.

However, we should note that the first Winter Wildcards items went live on December 21, when Season 3: Frostbite went live.

What cards will be available?

As of December 21, two Winter Wildcards were available in FUT: Lukas Podolski (86 OVR) and Elye Wahi (86 OVR). The two were Level 8 and 18 rewards for Season 3, respectively.

Aside from those two, the EA FC 24 team has already released a roadmap for what’s ahead during the promo. These cards will be released throughout the promo, through SBCs:

December 22: Gabriel Martinelli and Ruud Gullit (Icon)

Gabriel Martinelli and Ruud Gullit (Icon) December 23 : Luis Hernandez (Icon)

: Luis Hernandez (Icon) December 24 : Kai Havertz

: Kai Havertz December 25 : Del Piero (Icon)

: Del Piero (Icon) December 26 : Kevin Mbabu

: Kevin Mbabu December 27 : Bobby Moore (Icon)

: Bobby Moore (Icon) December 28 : Ciro Immobile

: Ciro Immobile December 29 : Ian Wright (Icon)

: Ian Wright (Icon) December 30 : Alisson Becker

: Alisson Becker December 31 : Davor Suker (Icon)

: Davor Suker (Icon) January 1 : Krepin Djatta

: Krepin Djatta January 2 : Roy Keane (Icon)

: Roy Keane (Icon) January 3 : John Stones

: John Stones January 4: Trezeguet

But these aren’t the only cards set to be released during the event. Per reliable FUT leaker @FutSherriff, Garrincha, Dennis Bergkamp, Miroslav Klose, Raul, Lev Yashin, and Hugo Sanchez are set to be added to FUT as Winter Wildcards Icons.

However, those names have not been confirmed as of this writing by EA.