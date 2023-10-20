EA FC 24: How to complete Trailblazers Julian Alvarez SBC – Solution & cost

Here’s a look at how to complete the Trailblazers Julian Alvarez SBC in EA FC 24, including requirements and solutions for it.

A new week of the Trailblazers promo kicked off on October 20. With it came a new Objectives challenge and a Squad Building Challenge that features one of Manchester City’s brightest young stars.

The SBC features an 87 OVR Trailblazers item of Manchester City ST Julian Alvarez.

Here’s how to complete the EA FC 24 Trailblazers Julian Alvarez SBC, including requirements and the cost.

SBC Requirements

There are five teams that need to be completed in order to complete the Trailblazers Julian Alvarez SBC in EA FC 24. Here’s a look at all the requirements for the five:

Argentina

Argentina players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84 OVR

Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack

Manchester City

Manchester City players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85 OVR

Reward: Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Premier League players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86 OVR

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86 OVR

Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Premier League players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86 OVR

Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack

All five lineups require eleven players.

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the Trailblazers Julian Alvarez SBC:

Argentina

CDM Fabinho (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (84 OVR)

CDM Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (84 OVR)

LWB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

CM Koke (84 OVR)

LM Yannick Carrasco (84 OVR)

RM Serge Gnabry (84 OVR)

CB Amanda Ilestedt (84 OVR)

CM Ever Banega (79 OVR)

This part of this SBC will cost around 12,000 Coins.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Manchester City

CM Toni Kroos (86 OVR)

CM Kim Little (86 OVR)

LW Jack Grealish (85 OVR)

LW Phil Foden (85 OVR)

CB Millie Bright (85 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

ST Romelu Lukaku (84 OVR)

CAM Thomas Muller (84 OVR)

LWB Grimaldo (84 OVR)

CM Koke (84 OVR)

This part costs around 42,000 Coins.

Premier League

ST Lautaro Martinez (87 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (87 OVR)

ST Ewa Pajor (87 OVR)

GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (87 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (86 OVR)

CAM Linda Dallmann (84 OVR)

CDM Georgia Stanway (84 OVR)

GK Bella Bixby (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (84 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (84 OVR)

86-Rated Squad

ST Lautaro Martinez (87 OVR)

GK Gregor Kobel (87 OVR)

ST Ewa Pajor (87 OVR)

GK Gianluigi Donnarumma (87 OVR)

CM Toni Kroos (86 OVR)

CAM Linda Dallmann (84 OVR)

CDM Georgia Stanway (84 OVR)

GK Bella Bixby (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

CDM Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (84 OVR)

CDM Fabinho (84 OVR)

Both the Premier League and 86-Rated Squads cost around 85,000 Coins.

87-Rated Squad

GK Jan Oblak (88 OVR)

CAM Bernardo Silva (88 OVR)

CDM Joshua Kimmich (88 OVR)

CB Irene Paredes (88 OVR)

RB Lucy Bronze (87 OVR)

CDM Keira Walsh (85 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (85 OVR)

CB Aymeric Laporte (85 OVR)

GK Manuela Zinsberger (85 OVR)

ST Rachel Daly (85 OVR)

GK Yassine Bounou (85 OVR)

This collection of players will cost about 150,000 Coins, according to FUTBIN.

In total, expect to pay around 380,000 Coins for the Trailblazers Julian Alvarez SBC, depending on price fluctuation.

This SBC will expire on November 3, 2023.

