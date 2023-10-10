EA FC 24 Trailblazers: Leaks, release date & new promo explained

EA SPORTS FC 24 is set to introduce a new Ultimate Team promo known as Trailblazers, but what’s it all about? Here’s everything we know, including some player leaks.

When it was confirmed that EA SPORTS would be moving on from the FIFA branding and starting the EA SPORTS FC series, it sparked a few theories from fans about what it might mean for Ultimate Team.

With scope to do some new stuff, EA SPORTS has already introduced one sponsored promo – Nike Mad Ready – and there appears to be a Pepsi promo in the works too. In terms of non-sponsored promos, there hasn’t been anything new to this point. Team of the Week and Road to the Knockouts have both been staples of previous games.

However, that appears to be changing with the recently leaked Trailblazers promo that seems a bit like Ones to Watch but without the constant upgrades. Here’s what you need to know.

EA FC 24 Trailblazers promo: How does it work?

The Trailblazers promo was leaked on October 8 by Twitter user RunTheIconMarket and has since been corroborated by other leakers like FUTSheriff.

According to those leakers, the promo will reward players who’ve started the new season in outstanding form. It won’t just be an upgraded rating, however. Players who receive a new card in Trailblazers will get a PlayStyle+. This’ll be a new one if they already had one previously.

Jude Bellingham, who has scored 10 goals in his first 10 games for Real Madrid, has been highlighted as one of the examples of players getting a new card. As per leakers, his Trailblazers PlayStyle+ will be Finisher rather than his usual Relentless ability.

EA FC 24 Trailblazers leaked players

As of writing, only two players have been leaked – with one being the aforementioned Bellingham – and the other being Sophia Smith of the Portland Thorns.

With this being a Friday promo, Trailblazers will likely contain upwards of 11 new cards and could be split into two releases. However, that has yet to be confirmed.

Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid

Sophia Smith – Portland Thorns

Once we have more leaks, we’ll update this list.

When will Trailblazers release in EA FC 24?

As noted, this promo is a Friday promo, so you aren’t just going to log onto Ultimate Team and be surprised by its arrival. There will be loading screens and other hints ahead of time.

However, we know it should be released on Friday, October 13 at 6 PM BST/1 PM EST/10 AM PST/7 PM CEST.

If anything changes on that front, we’ll be sure to update this article with more information.