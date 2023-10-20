EA FC 24: How to complete Trailblazers Exequiel Palacios Objectives challenge

Here’s a breakdown of the EA FC 24 Trailblazers Exequiel Palacios Objectives challenge, plus tips on how to get it done.

A new week of the EA FC 24 Trailblazers promo is live and so is a new Objectives challenge.

EA FC players can now grind towards an 86 OVR Trailblazers card of Leverkusen CM Exequiel Palacios, just from completing a set of in-game objectives within Football Ultimate Team.

Here’s how EA FC 24 players can complete the Trailblazers Exequiel Palacios Objectives challenge.

Article continues after ad

EA Sports

Full list of Objectives

There are four separate challenges players will need to achieve in order to complete the Trailblazers Exequiel Palacios Objectives challenge. FC 24 players will need to grind in Squad Battles, Rivals, or Champions in order to get each one done.

Article continues after ad

Here are the four Objectives:

La Albiceleste : Score five goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using Argentinian players (rewards is 75+ Rated Rare Player)

: Score five goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using Argentinian players (rewards is 75+ Rated Rare Player) Perfect Pass : Assist three goals using Through Balls on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (rewards are 2,000 XP and Small Electrum Players Pack)

: Assist three goals using Through Balls on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (rewards are 2,000 XP and Small Electrum Players Pack) Bundesliga Magic : Score and assist using a Bundesliga player in four separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

: Score and assist using a Bundesliga player in four separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) (reward is 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Win 7: Win seven matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having min. three Bundesliga players in your Starting 11 (reward is Gold Players Pack)

All pack rewards from the Objectives feature untradeable rewards.

Tips

First off, complete the EA FC 24 Exequiel Palacios Objectives exclusively in Squad Battles. It’s much easier to get these Objectives done in single-player action, rather than have to deal with the grind within Rivals or FUT Champions.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Second, one must score with both Argentinian and Bundesliga players. Thus, it would make sense to try to find some cheaper players that fit both requirements in order to expedite the grind.

There are two players that fit these requirements: Exequiel Palacios, who has both a TOTW and base item aside from this Trailblazers card, and ST Lucas Alario (75 OVR). Try to fit both in if possible.

Article continues after ad

Otherwise, try to use cheap players like base Angel Correa or Alejandro Gomez for the La Albiceleste, and Jonas Hofmann and Patrik Schick for Bundesliga Magic.

Article continues after ad

This challenge will expire on October 27 at 6 PM BST.

For more EA FC 24 guides, check out below:

Will EA Sports FC have crossplay? | EA FC 24 Evolutions explained | Is EA Sports FC coming to Xbox Game Pass? | How to become a FUT Founder in EA FC 24 | EA SPORTS FC 24: Best formations, custom tactics | Best strikers | Best midfielders | Best wingers | Fastest players in EA Sports FC 24 | Best EA SPORTS FC Premier League players