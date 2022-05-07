How to complete FIFA 22 Harry Kane SBC: Premier League TOTS special card

A new FUT Premier League Team of the Season SBC is now live in FIFA 22 for Tottenham striker Harry Kane. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.
The FIFA 22 Premier League Team of the Season was revealed on May 6, and rewards the top performers in the English top flight with powerful cards that should stay meta until the end of the game’s lifecycle. Along with the release of the Premier League TOTS, FIFA also released a new SBC for the one and only Harry Kane.
This SBC is a fantastic 96 OVR, a 6-point upgrade from his regular gold card — boasting 97 Shooting, 92 Dribbling, and 92 Pace, as well.
Here are the full stats, along with instructions on how to grab it for yourself.
FIFA 22 Harry Kane Premier League TOTS SBC
Harry Kane Premier League TOTS in-game stats
How to complete FIFA 22 Harry Kane Premier League TOTS SBC
There are four different sets of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Kane’s new Premier League Team of the Season card in FIFA 22: Tactical Emulation, England, Premier League, and 89-Rated Squad.
All of the requirements for each are listed down below, along with a cheap solution as well.
Tactical Emulation
- Number of players from Spurs: Min 1
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack
Solution
England
- Number of players from England: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack
Solution
Premier League
- Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 88
- Team Chemistry: Min 40
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack
Solution
89-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 89
- Team Chemistry: Min 35
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack
Solution
Harry Kane Premier League TOTS SBC cost
Kane’s Premier League Team of the Season player item has some great stats, but will not be a cheap SBC to complete at all.
In total, it should cost around 578,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 594,000 on Xbox, and 637,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.
The FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these prices could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.