How to complete FIFA 22 Harry Kane Flashback SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS has released a brand new FIFA 22 Flashback SBC for Tottenham striker Harry Kane. We’ve got the full stats, requirements, cost, and solutions right here.

This Flashback SBC celebrates Kane’s inclusion in FIFA 18’s TOTY. This card is a slight upgrade to 93 OVR from his 91 regular gold item, however it comes with a massive boost to Pace, up 18 points from 70 to 88.

The full stats can be found below, followed by requirements and solutions for this SBC.

FIFA 22 Harry Kane Flashback SBC

Harry Kane Flashback in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Kane Flashback SBC

There are four different sets of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Kane’s new Flashback card in FIFA 22: The HurriKane, The Three Lions, Premier League, and 88-Rated Squad.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each one.

The HurriKane

Number of players from Spurs: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

The Three Lions

Number of players from England: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Team Chemistry: Min 55 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack

Solution

Kane’s Flashback player item has great stats, and a large price tag to go along with them. Altogether, this SBC should set you back around 436,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 431,000 on Xbox, and 440,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.