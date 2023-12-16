EA FC 24: How to complete TOTGS Giovanni Di Lorenzo SBC – Solution & cost

Here’s a breakdown of how EA FC 24 FUT players can complete the TOTGS Giovanni Di Lorenzo SBC, including requirements and cheap solutions.

The EA FC 24 team released a slew of Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) cards on December 15, including cards for Luis Alberto and Harry Kane that were added through Objectives and an SBC.

On December 16, another meta-relevant player was added to FUT. This one was an 87 OVR TOTGS Giovanni Di Lorenzo, one with good defensive stats and 90 PAC.

Here’s what FUT players need to know about the Di Lorenzo SBC.

SBC Requirements

Two teams need to be completed to complete the TOTGS Giovanni Di Lorenzo SBC in EA FC 24.

Here’s a look at all the requirements for the two:

Italy

Italy players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 82 OVR

Reward: Gold Pack

Serie A

TOTW players: Min. 1

Serie A players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84 OVR

Reward: Jumbo Gold Pack

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the TOTGS Giovanni Di Lorenzo SBC:

Italy

CB Francesco Acerbi (83 OVR)

CB Stefan dr Vrij (82 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (82 OVR)

CB Alana Cook (82 OVR)

CB Annaig Butel (82 OVR)

CB Katie Lind (82 OVR)

CB Stefan Savic (82 OVR)

GK Rui Silva (81 OVR)

GK Kepa (81 OVR)

CB Elisa De Almeida (81 OVR)

CAM Emil Forsberg (80 OVR)

This part of the TOTGS Giovanni Di Lorenzo SBC will cost around 7,000 Coins.

Serie A

TOTW ST Ademola Lookman (85 OVR)

CB Paulina Dudek (84 OVR)

CAM Pernille Harder (84 OVR)

CB Matthias Ginter (84 OVR)

RM Serge Gnabry (84 OVR)

CDM Ruben Neves (84 OVR)

RM Leroy Sane (84 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (83 OVR)

CM Sophie Schmidt (83 OVR)

LM Tabea Sellner (83 OVR)

CB Alana Cook (82 OVR)

This part costs around 49,000 Coins.

In total, expect to pay approximately 56,000 Coins (per FUTBIN) for the TOTGS Giovanni Di Lorenzo SBC, but that could change depending on market fluctuation.

This SBC will expire on December 30, 2023.

