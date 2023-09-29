EA FC 24: How to complete RTTK Giovanni Reyna Objectives challenge

Here’s how EA FC 24 FUT players can complete the RTTK Giovanni Reyna Objectives challenge and add his 84 OVR card to the collection.

On September 29, the EA FC 24 team released a new Objectives challenge in Football Ultimate Team.

The primary reward for this challenge is an 84 OVR RTTK card of the American national team and Dortmund CAM Giovanni Reyna.

Here’s how to complete the RTTK Giovanni Reyna Objectives challenge.

Full list of Objectives

There are four separate challenges players will need to achieve in order to complete the RTTK Giovanni Reyna Objectives challenge. FC 24 players will need to grind in Squad Battles or Rivals in order to get each one done.

Here are the four Objectives:

Find the Lane : Assist five goals with Through Balls in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is 500 XP)

: Assist five goals with Through Balls in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is 500 XP) Bundesliga Ten : Score 10 goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) using a player from the Bundesliga (reward is Small Electrum Players Pack)

: Score 10 goals in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) using a player from the Bundesliga (reward is Small Electrum Players Pack) Bulldozer : Score at least two goals per match in four separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack)

: Score at least two goals per match in four separate matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) (reward is 80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack) Victorious Performance: Win 10 matches in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals) while having min. three Bundesliga players in your Starting 11 (reward is Gold Players Pack)

All pack rewards from the Objectives feature untradable rewards.

Tips

Since Bundesliga players are required for this challenge, make sure to use a team with Bundesliga players.

Bundesliga players like ST Sebastian Haller (83 OVR), ST Patrik Schick (83 OVR), LM Vincenzo Grifo (82 OVR, secondary as attacker), and CF Andrej Kramaric (81 OVR) are all cheap attackers that can be purchased for less than 1,000 Coins (per FUTBIN) and should help with the grind.

One can also use American players like the base item of Gio Reyna to set up goals.

In reality, this should be done exclusively within Squad Battles. It’s much easier to complete these Objectives in a single-player environment, and you’ll also be able to make progress towards cumulative rewards for the week, as well.

This challenge will expire on October 6 at 6 PM BST.

For more EA FC 24 guides, check out below:

